Insiders Are As Excited For The Flash As They Were For The Dark Knight

Sometime this month, we will learn the first few projects coming out of the new leadership at DC Studios, but while we are learning what is coming, several projects are hanging out in limbo — four of them, to be precise. However, none of them has a bigger question mark than The Flash, which has been hanging out in development hell for years and, once it finally got off of the ground, got hit with COVID delays and star Ezra Miller going through some serious issues. However, throughout everything that has been going on with Miller, the word about the film itself, as much as you can separate the art from the artist in this case, is that it's great. All of the test reactions have been fantastic, and if the issues with Miller hadn't happened, this probably would be up at the top of the most anticipated list for 2023. Variety is making its list of box office bets, and while The Flash is listed under the "biggest risk" category, it has everything to do with the behind-the-scenes drama and nothing to do with the movie itself. In fact, studio insiders are evoking the name of one of what is considered the Holy Grail to DC fans; The Dark Knight. They are claiming that studio insiders haven't been this excited about a movie since The Dark Knight.

We have heard this before, and it might be complete crap, but throwing that movie around is interesting. Maybe they are just trying to save face since The Flash has a rumored budget of $300 million, and that is before we start marketing this thing. After nine seasons on the CW, this movie should be a sure thing, and the fact that it isn't speaks volumes of how worried insiders are about the antics of the star impacting the bottom line.

The Flash And Its Long Road To The Big Screen

DC and Warner Bros. have had some somewhat legendary projects when it comes to hanging out in development hell, but The Flash might be one of the worst and one of the ones with the highest profile. The Flash once had a tentative release date of 2018, and Miller was cast as Barry Allen back in October 2014. However, since then, the project has had many ups and downs, including four different directors and several page-one rewrites of the script. Just when it looked like things for this project were finally going to get off of the ground, when they had all of the confirmed cast members, and everything was shot did things really begin to go off the rails. As previously stated, Miller's crisis didn't really begin until 2022, but they did have an incident with a fan in a bar in April 2020 before filming had even begun on The Flash. There has been a lot of controversy surrounding this movie and whether or not it should be released at all.

That controversy got even louder when Warner Bros. decided to cancel Batgirl for tax benefits. People could not believe that of those two DC projects, Batgirl was the one that was getting canceled. Back in March 2022, the film got delayed to June 23, 2023, and it sat there until it was moved up to June 16, 2023. Andy Muschietti is directing, with Miller, Ben Affleck, Michael Keaton, Ron Livingston, Kiersey Clemons, Sasha Calle, Ian Loh, Saoirse-Monica Jackson, and Rudy Mancuso confirmed to be in the cast.