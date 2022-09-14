Iron Man 2: Sam Rockwell Interested in Reprising Justin Hammer for MCU

It's hard to believe it's been 14 years since the Marvel Cinematic Universe started. Marvel has gotten deep into its library with 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home, tapping into as far back as the Sam Raimi films. Another major example is their revisit to Universal's sole MCU contribution in 2008's The Incredible Hulk with Tim Roth reprising his role as Emil Blonsky aka Abomination for 2021's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and Tim Blake Nelson reprising his role as Samuel Sterns aka The Leader for the upcoming Captain America: New World Order. Now you can potentially add See How They Run star Sam Rockwell to that list as he's interested in revisiting Justin Hammer, one of two villains in 2010's Iron Man 2.

"Yeah, definitely," Rockwell told The Discourse Podcast (via The Playlist). "I would be into that. [Thunderbolts] sounds cool…[Hammer's] fun, he's a real Lex Luthor." Hammer was Tony Stark's (Robert Downey, Jr.) rival, who ran his own weapons tech firm to compete for defense contracts with Stark Industries.

During the events of the film, Hammer was able to work on Stark technology when Tony's best friend Col. James Rhodes (Don Cheadle) took his prototype Iron Man suit to become War Machine. It was also advantageous to Justin's partner Ivan Vanko (Mickey Rourke), who builds a much more sophisticated version of his Whiplash suit on his path to revenge against Tony. Iron Man and War Machine have to clean up Justin's mess when Whiplash takes control of his partner's arsenal. As the conspiracy unravels, Justin is arrested by S.H.I.E.L.D. at the film's conclusion and hasn't been seen since. With the story leading up to Thunderbolts and other projects like Secret Invasion and Armor Wars, the latter two featuring Cheadle, it could be time for Rockwell to make his return. Searchlight Pictures See How They Run, which also stars Saoirse Ronan, Adrien Brody, Ruth Wilson, and David Oyelowo, comes out on September 16th.