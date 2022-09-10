Captain America, Thunderbolts Cast Announcements Form D23 Expo

Captain America: New World Order will continue the story of Sam Wilson and his journey as the new man with the shield, and this afternoon at D23, we found out a little more about who will be joining him in the film. Tim Blake Nelson will return to reprise his role as The Leader, a role he played in the Incredible Hulk movie in 2008. Carl Lumbly is back as original super soldier Isaiah Bradley after playing him in Captain America: Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Danny Ramirez returns as Joaquin Torres, while MCU newcomer Shira Haas will play Israeli hero Sabra. Anthony Mackie is of course returning as Sam Wilson as well.

Captain America In A World Without Avengers

According to the team when they took the stage at the event, the MCU is a "world without Avengers, but that does not mean there are no heroes to step up." One of those teams is the Thunderbolts, and we know who will make up that team now as well. Yelena Belova/Black Widow (Florence Pugh), Wyatt Russell (John Walker/US Agent), Hannah John-Kamen (Ava/Ghost), and Julia Louis-Dreyfuss (Valentina Allegra de Fontaine) are all part of Thunderbolts –as is Sebastian Stan's Winter Soldier. Concept art revealed Black Widow's Taskmaster is also on the team. Jake Schreier (Paper Towns) will be the director.

This is going to be interesting, as the more street-level Avengers have always been the strongest parts of the MCU as far as I am concerned. Captain America needs to be in the MCU, and should be the center of whatever the Avengers end up looking like going forward.

There are all kinds of announcements coming out of the D23 Expo all weekend long. Be sure to keep it locked here for everything from TV, film, and the parks. As they reveal it, we will bring it to you.