Is Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning Actually The Finale?

Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning star Tom Cruise says we "have to watch the movie" to see if the "final" part of the title means the series is really ending.

The Mission: Impossible movies have been going longer than everyone probably thought they would, but the film kept performing really well after they found their footing, and no one seemed eager to end them just yet. However, it sounds like that might not be the case anymore. Star Tom Cruise and director Christopher McQuarrie have been working together since movie number five, which came out this summer ten years ago. That is a long partnership in any industry, let alone in film, so no one would be surprised to see the "final" part of The Final Reckoning to be literal. However, does that mean this is the final movie in the franchise, or is the "final" part referencing the fate of the characters? Empire tried to get the answers out of Cruise, and we tip our hats to them for trying, but Cruise wasn't giving anything away.

"You gotta see the movie," said Cruise. "It's a hard thing for me to discuss at the moment because it really is something that you have to experience." Cruise went on to describe the ending of Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning as, "an epic, emotional journey of the entire franchise." He even cites an author who, if the internet's reaction to the latest Christopher Nolan movie announcement is anything to go by, a whole bunch of you just learned is practically a genre unto himself; "It's Homeric."

They tried again with McQuarrie, but he wasn't budging on specifics either. He did seem to imply that this is an ending to the arc we've been following since the first movie was released all the way back in 1996. McQuarrie replied, "It is, I hope, the satisfying conclusion to a 30-year story arc. I'm pretty confident that people are going to feel that the title was appropriate." We're not going to definitively say that this franchise is wrapping everything up because this is Hollywood, but it would be interesting to see if Mission: Impossible could be revived without Cruise and a whole new cast or if it really was all Cruise and his insanity that was keeping this thing together. We'll probably learn one way or another someday.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Our lives are the sum of our choices. Tom Cruise is Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, directed by Christopher McQuarrie, stars Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Vanessa Kirby, Esai Morales, Pom Klementieff, Mariela Garriga, Henry Czerny, Holt McCallany, Janet McTeer, Nick Offerman, Hannah Waddingham, Angela Bassett, Shea Whigham, Greg Tarzan Davis, Charles Parnell, and Frederick Schmidt. It will be released in theaters on May 23, 2025.

