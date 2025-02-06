Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning, mission: impossible 8

Mission: Impossible 8 Has Stunts That "Will Melt Your Brain"

Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning director Christoper McQuarrie says there are stunts in this film "that will melt your brain."

The last two Mission: Impossible movies had quite the journey to the big screen. They were initially shooting back to back but became what can only be called the "COVID canary in the coal mine." It was the first major Hollywood production shut down due to the virus and the first real indication that this might be serious. Since then, the films have been meandering a bit to the big screen. The seventh film was finally released in 2023, but after several successful box office home runs, the film wasn't as beloved as the previous two or three entries. So they went back and did some rewriting, and that is how we ended up with a new title and Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning because who needs character limits when trying to do SEO? We got the first teaser, a poster, and some images, but we're starting to learn more about the film, and Empire got the cover story. This is a Tom Cruise starring Mission: Impossible movie, so you know the stunts are insane; director Christopher McQuarrie explained, "There are stunts in this movie that will melt your brain. There would be a day in Africa — any day in Africa — where Tom would go out and do something that topped anything he had ever done before."

That sounds about on track for what we can expect for a Mission: Impossible movie, but one of the stunts they have been teasing for a while, both with behind-the-scenes footage and in the teaser, involves Cruise hanging off the side of a 1930s Boeing Stearman biplane. Two years ago, we got to see a bit of this footage when Cruise introduced the trailer for the first film. Or it seems to be the same scene, we wouldn't put it passed Cruise and McQuarrie to have more than one scene with Cruise just hanging out on a plane. It wasn't exactly an easy experience, learning how to hang out on that plane; as Cruise explained, "When you stick your face out, going over 120 to 130 miles an hour, you're not getting oxygen. So, I had to train myself how to breathe. There were times I would pass out physically; I was unable to get back into the cockpit."

Last month, we heard about someone in a test audience for Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning where a "viewer almost had a heart attack," it sounds like a scene that we haven't seen anything from yet. He said, "I truly want to puke thinking about the stress. It was intense." I'm going to guess Paramount's legal team was probably sweating bullets, too.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Our lives are the sum of our choices. Tom Cruise is Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, directed by Christopher McQuarrie, stars Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Vanessa Kirby, Esai Morales, Pom Klementieff, Mariela Garriga, Henry Czerny, Holt McCallany, Janet McTeer, Nick Offerman, Hannah Waddingham, Angela Bassett, Shea Whigham, Greg Tarzan Davis, Charles Parnell, and Frederick Schmidt. It will be released in theaters on May 23, 2025.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!