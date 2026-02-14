Posted in: Blu-Ray, Movies | Tagged: 88 films, Anna Tsuchiya, blu-ray, mika ninagawa, Moyoco Anno, Sakuran, Shiina Ringo

Sakuran: 88 Films Debuts Blu-Ray of Mika Ninagawa's Punk Geisha Movie

Sakuran, Mika Ninagawa's movie of Moyoco Anno's brilliant punk rock geisha manga, is getting a US Blu-Ray release from 88 Films in March

Based on Moyoco Anno's acclaimed manga, Sakuran tells the story of a rebellious geisha in Edo period Japan.

The movie stars Anna Tsuchiya and features a vibrant visual style with a score by J-pop legend Shiina Ringo.

Blu-ray includes special features: audio commentary, new subtitles, booklet essay, and more for collectors.

88 Films is proud to announce the North American Blu-ray premiere of the extraordinary Japanese punk rock, postmodern geisha feature film, Sakuran, on March 24th. The acclaimed adaptation of the classic manga by the great Moyoco Anno never received an American release, but the manga was published in English by Vertical, Inc. The manga takes an irreverent, modern, feminist punk rock approach to telling the story of a defiant geisha in the Edo period of Japan's history.

Sakuran is an unflinching drama about Kiyaho (Japanese model and punk rock legend Anna Tsuchiya, star of Nana, and Kamikaze Girls) growing up in ancient Edo's notorious Yoshiwara red light district. She is sold to a high-end brothel as a young girl, where the older working women train her to be the ideal courtesan for elite visitors. She is defiant against this career being inflicted upon her. The brothel owners attempt to break her resistance, but she refuses to fully embrace the lifestyle of a prostitute. She dreams of the freedom that will supposedly arrive when a dormant cherry tree blossoms once more. When she is old enough to work, her wild streak proves both provocative and enticing to the clients, and Kiyaho becomes the top earner in the house in record time. Her attitude upsets the other prostitutes, who grow extremely jealous of her success and beauty. Can Kiyaho find happiness in her brothel life?

Sakuran is the theatrical feature debut of director Mika Ninagawa, an award-winning photographer/filmmaker. The film offers visually striking colors and art design, complemented by a score created by J-pop queen Shiina Ringo.

The Blu-Ray special features include the original stereo audio soundtrack, a 5.1 DTS-HD MA audio, newly translated English subtitles, an audio commentary by Josh Slater-Williams, an introduction by Amber T., a stills gallery, trailers, and a limited edition booklet with an essay by Jasper Sharp.

Sakuran is out on March 24th, and pre-orders are already available.

