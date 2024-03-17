Posted in: Horror, Movies | Tagged: film, horror, Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, Winnie The Pooh: Blood and Honey 2

Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood & Honey 2 Writer on Why He Joined the Sequel

The writer attached to Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood & Honey 2 reveals the main reason he signed on to the polarizing horror project.

Article Summary Winnie-the-Pooh horror sequel delves deeper into public domain tales.

Writer Matt Leslie reveals candid chat with director led to joining project.

Composer Andrew Scott Bell's involvement was a key influence for Leslie.

Film's passion for storytelling over profit resonates with new writer.

In just a few weeks, the indie horror flick Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood & Honey 2 will be unleashed into the world, bringing even more horror stories to a childhood classic that recently became public domain. And despite the notion that the first film in 2022 wasn't very popular with genre fans, it did do well enough to earn an official sequel and, potentially, a horror universe for other stories that have become accessible via the public domain. It included already announced titles like Bambi: The Reckoning, Peter Pan's Neverland Nightmare, and Pinocchio: Unstrung.

Now, with the upcoming sequel being so close to its release, the film's writer took the opportunity to explain how he became involved in the sequel despite his initial concerns. So why did he enlist in the Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood & Honey sequel?

Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood & Honey 2 Writer Connected with the Director's Love for Film

Ahead of its release, writer Matt Leslie took to Instagram to explain his involvement in the film, noting, "People seem surprised [that I joined the new film], and I get it. The first film… wasn't great. This is how I got involved… [Andrew Scott Bell] reached out. Andy is an insanely talented composer who created a wonderful score for the first film. Candidly, it was one of the few bright spots. He said the filmmaker was looking to step things up in the sequel and was in search of a writer. I said I'd be down to at least have a chat with him — you never know where things can lead in this business." He later adds, "When you speak to [director Rhys Frake-Waterfield], you quickly fall under his spell. What I mean is he loves making films. He doesn't do it to get rich. He's passionate. That I relate to. Deeply."

Do you have hopes that the sequel will be able to surpass audiences' expectations? Winnie The Pooh: Blood & Honey 2 tickets are currently available via Fathom Events, with screenings being held on March 26, 27, and 28th.

