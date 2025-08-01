Posted in: Amazon MGM Studios, Movies | Tagged: james bond

James Bond: Steven Knight Says This Is A Bucket List Project For Him

Director Denis Villeneuve's James Bond film found its writer yesterday, and Steven Knight says the movie is a "bucket list" project for him.

Article Summary Steven Knight has been tapped to write the script for the upcoming James Bond film.

Knight calls working on James Bond a "bucket list" project and is eager to start writing.

Denis Villeneuve was confirmed as director in June, fueled by his passion for the 007 franchise.

Fans are still awaiting casting news, with speculation swirling around Bond's next era.

The new James Bond film is starting to come together behind the camera, though it sounds like we are still months away from getting anything in the casting department, so there will be no shortage of speculation articles to clog up our feeds. We just learned that Steven Knight will be writing the script, and it sounds like they have brought on someone else who has nothing but love and respect for this property, which is a step in the right direction. Knight got the chance to speak to BBC Radio (via Deadline) about coming on the project, and if you were expecting anything specific, you're out of luck, because he hasn't started in any capacity yet. However, Knight revealed that this was a "bucket list" project for him, which was awesome.

"It has always been on my bucket list, and it's fantastic to be invited to do it. I can't wait to get started," Knight said. "I'm hoping that, being a Bond fan for so many years, it will be imbued into me and I will be able to produce something that's the same but different, and better, stronger, and bolder."

We learned that Villeneuve would direct the next James Bond film just over a month ago, on June 25th, thus ending one round of endless speculation surrounding the film. At the time of the announcement, Villeneuve said (via Variety), "Some of my earliest movie-going memories are connected to 007. I grew up watching James Bond films with my father, ever since 'Dr. No' with Sean Connery. I'm a die-hard Bond fan. To me, he's sacred territory. I intend to honor the tradition and open the path for many new missions to come. This is a massive responsibility, but also incredibly exciting for me and a huge honor. Amy, David, and I are absolutely thrilled to bring him back to the screen. Thank you to Amazon MGM Studios for their trust."

The reception to James Bond leaving Eon Production and the control of producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli was mixed at the time. People assumed that Amazon would lean into its worst instincts and immediately greenlight spinoff television shows and whatnot. Right now, it's still unclear whether or not they will end up going down that road; movie studios are going to movie studios after all, but these last two additions seem to be heading in positive directions.

