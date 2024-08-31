Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Movies | Tagged: 20th century studios, alien, Alien: Romulus, film, james cameron

James Cameron on the Idea of Returning to Helm Another Alien Film

Alien mastermind James Cameron shares his thoughts on the idea of returning to the Alien franchise, and what's preventing it from happening.

Article Summary James Cameron addresses potential return to the Alien franchise in a new interview with The Guardian.

Cameron hints at multiple challenges and a busy project slate as reasons for staying away from Alien.

Director's current focus is on his ambitious Avatar film series and a potential Alita: Battle Angel sequel.

Discover the new film Alien: Romulus, continuing the franchise's legacy with fresh characters and thrills.

James Cameron, the visionary director behind the 1986 classic sci-fi/horror flick Aliens, recently addressed the possibility of his return to the Alien franchise, which apparently might not be on the docket now, if at all.

Originally, Alien featured the iconic Ellen Ripley (Sigourney Weaver) and a squad of marines battling the deadly creatures known as Xenomorphs. Decades later, and as of this month, the franchise has even earned itself a promising revival in the shape of Alien: Romulus, which follows a new group of young colonists who encounter a terrifying situation on an abandoned space station set in between Alien and Cameron's rather popular sequel Aliens. During a new interview with The Guardian, Cameron was asked if he would consider directing another Alien film — and while the renowned director didn't offer fans a definitive answer, he did appear to suggest that there could be several challenges preventing his return to the Alien universe.

James Cameron Doesn't Forsee an Alien Return (At the Moment)

Addressing his future with the franchise, Cameron tells the publication, "It's kind of trampled ground at this point. I wouldn't rule anything out, but I've got 23 other projects in the queue before that hypothetical one, so I'm going to guess, with me turning 70, that ain't gonna happen. You've got to pick your battles at some point. You know what I mean?"

More recently, Cameron's focus has shifted towards crafting a new, compelling sci-fi world with his (lengthy) Avatar film series, which has extensive plans for the next several years. On the other hand, there have even been talks about Cameron's interest in pursuing a sequel to Alita: Battle Angel as a producer, so at the very least, he's always going to maintain some commitment to the genre.

For longtime franchise fans, make sure to check out 20th Century Studios' new film, Alien: Romulus, which is in theaters now. And all things considered, would you like to see Cameron return to the franchise?

