Alien: Romulus Director Addresses the Film's Big Reveal

The filmmaker behind Alien: Romulus delves into the film's ending and a specific reveal that ties back to other installments.

Fede Álvarez's recent installment in the influential Alien franchise (with Alien: Romulus) has been described as an opportunity to intertwine fresh elements while still harkening back to its origins — with a runtime that carefully expands upon the overarching mythology of the Alien universe. So, given the title of this article, if you want to avoid any spoilers, make sure to click elsewhere!

Set in the timeline between the first two films in the franchise, Alien: Romulus immerses viewers in a new setting: a barren space station where scientists have uncovered remnants of the infamous xenomorph from the U.S.S. Nostromo, the vessel that debuted in Ridley Scott's 1979 flick. This discovery, however, sets into motion a terrifying chain of events, leading to the emergence of new facehuggers and xenomorphs that relentlessly pursue the new film's cast. All of these elements culminate in some familiar franchise terrain but with a fresh twist. But what did that big creature reveal really mean?

Fede Álvarez on Expanding the Alien Mythology

In a recent interview with Variety, Álvarez offered insight into the intricate web connecting the creature from Alien: Romulus to its predecessors, admitting, "[My son] had recently watched with a buddy of his all of the Alien movies, and when the offspring comes out, he goes, 'It's like in Resurrection.' I hadn't really processed that that way — but it's true, it's this abomination that comes out. [I was more focused on the mythology of Prometheus and Alien: Covenant]. I was hoping that people picked up the whole Engineer part of it. The black goo is the root of the whole thing that was introduced in Prometheus." He later adds, "So we thought, if it affects your DNA, and the Engineers clearly came out of the same root of life, it made complete sense to me that [the offspring of a human and a xenomorph] was going to look like that."

After making sure every film attempts to weave plot threads together over various decades, it's safe to assume that you can't have a standalone Alien film — but maybe that's a good thing! 20th Century Studios' film Alien: Romulus is in theaters now.

