James Gunn Wants to Sue "Dork" Mike Pence Over Space Force Guardians

Vice President Mike Pence got #SpaceForce trending this week when he announced the name for the people serving under the newly-christened branch of the United States armed forces: Guardians. The news prompted lots of jokes on Twitter, but from Guardians of the Galaxy star James Gunn, a threat to sue "this dork."

"Today, after a yearlong process that produced hundreds of submissions and research involving space professionals and members of the general public, we can finally share with you the name by which we will be known: Guardians," the official twitter account of the U.S. Space Force elaborated. "The opportunity to name a force is a momentous responsibility. Guardians is a name with a long history in space operations, tracing back to the original command motto of Air Force Space Command in 1983, 'Guardians of the High Frontier.' The name Guardians connects our proud heritage and culture to the important mission we execute 24/7, protecting the people and interest of the U.S. and its allies."

"Guardians. #SemperSupra!" the Twitter account concluded, using a Latin phrase that translates roughly to "star assholes."

In response to the news, Gunn, who used to have a Dave Bautista-esque addiction to tweeting nonstop about Donald Trump but gave it up after it prompted a backlash from right-wing trolls that got him temporarily fired by Disney, dipped his toes back in the waters of clickbait article inspiration by responding, "Can we sue this dork?"

Pence has yet to respond, but he also hasn't responded to recent tweets from Gunn's friend Bautista calling Pence a "sorry sycophant traitorous piece of shit," so clearly Pence is ducking the both of them.