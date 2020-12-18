Dave Bautista to Mike Pence: Sorry Sycophant Traitorous Piece of @#$%

Former WWE wrestler and Hollywood megastar Dave Bautista took to Twitter this week to attack the outgoing Vice President of the United States, Mike Pence. Bautista lured the Vice President in with false praise only to turn on Pence mid-tweet and call him a "sorry sycophant traitorous piece of shit." Bautista's ire for Pence stems largely from his ongoing feud with fellow WWE Hall-of-Famer President Donald Trump.

Bautista's main purpose in attacking Pence was to amplify the message of another prominent social commentator, Star Trek star George Takei. Takei tweeted, "Mike Pence told our country in June that the second wave of Covid-19 was not real. That the panic was overblown. He presided over a useless coronavirus task force that pushed even more disinformation before going AWOL. Pence has blood on his hands. Don't let him forget it."

Bautista retweeted Takei's tweet and added his own commentary, which said: "Excuse Mr @VP.. you should read this. It's very flattering towards @realDonaldTrump and it really nails those pro-choicers… SYKE! You sorry sycophant traitorous piece of shit! Fuck you for misleading so many Americans who looked to you for help and reassurance!!"

Pence has yet to respond to either George Takei or Dave Bautista, who has long been involved in a feud with Pence's boss and Bautista's fellow WWE Hall-of-Famer, President Donald Trump, and occasionally sets his sights on Trump allies as well. The feud has consumed so much of Bautista's energy, The Animal's Twitter feed is essentially a non-stop stream of tweets about the president and his allies.