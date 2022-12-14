James Gunn Writing Superman Film; Henry Cavill Out; DCU Slate Done

James Gunn took to Twitter to break some big news this evening. First, he and Peter Safran have their DC Studios slate ready to go, with Gunn promising more details at the beginning of the new year. But one big detail? Gunn has been writing a big-screen Superman movie (no director attached, leaving Gunn as a possibility) that will focus on a younger version of Clark Kent. This brought the other headline: Henry Cavill will not return as Superman. Gunn shared that he and Safran spoke to Cavill personally to share the news and discuss possible future collaborations. Reports are that Gunn's film should not impact the Black Superman film be penned by Ta-Nehisi Coates and produced by J.J. Abrams (with Coates reportedly still working on the script).

Here's a look at the beginning of Gunn's tweets, with Gunn offering additional details. Following that, we have a look at his full message:

Peter & I have a DC slate ready to go, which we couldn't be more over-the-moon about; we'll be able to share some exciting information about our first projects at the beginning of the new year. Among those on the slate is Superman. In the initial stages, our story will be focusing on an earlier part of Superman's life, so the character will not be played by Henry Cavill. But we just had a great meeting with Henry and we're big fans and we talked about a number of exciting possibilities to work together in the future.

