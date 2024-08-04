Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Marvel Studios, Movies | Tagged: charles xavier, film, fox, james mcavoy, Marvel Studios

James McAvoy on the Chances of Playing Charles Xavier Again

After playing Charles Xavier throughout the X-Men prequel films, actor James McAvoy is sharing his thoughts on a possible return via Marvel.

After witnessing Marvel's new ambitious endeavor, Deadpool & Wolverine, longtime fans of the MCU and the former Fox universe were left with the impression that anyone could appear at any time. Especially given the importance of the current Multiverse era of Marvel storytelling, which will likely culminate in the upcoming team-up film titled Avengers: Secret Wars, we expect the studio to incorporate a few massive cameos soon. Now, one of the stars of the X-Men prequel films is sharing his thoughts on a possible return and what it would take to pique his interest.

James McAvoy on a Possible Return to the Role of Charles Xavier

While speaking to Screen Rant at San Diego Comic-Con, X-Men prequel star James McAvoy was asked if he'd ever be open to revisiting his character after the events of Deadpool & Wolverine. McAvoy then explains, "If I'm going to go back and play a character I've already played? I would want to be a new, different reinterpretation or newly explored version or something like that. The only thing that makes me take any job is whether the script's good and whether the character's interesting, and that would have to be the case. It would also have to be the case that I got offered that, so that's completely hypothetical." He later adds, "But I feel like they're moving on, they're doing new things, and they're going to do great things. They always do. But I would never say no to something if I've not seen a script, and I would never say yes to something if the script was really bad."

While we're enjoying the fresh crop of cameos attached to Deadpool & Wolverine or even the post-credits scene in The Marvels, I think most fans are still ready to get back to one singular narrative—at least for a little while! Would you like to see any of the former Fox X-Men stars (like Xavier) appear in future films?

Deadpool & Wolverine is in theaters everywhere.

