Deadpool & Wolverine Sets Multiple Records At The Box Office

Deadpool & Wolverine set all kinds of records at the weekend box office, starting domestically with $205 million.

Article Summary Deadpool & Wolverine smashes box office records with $205 million domestic and $438.3 million worldwide opening.

Highest June opening and the 8th biggest debut ever, setting a new benchmark for R-rated superhero films.

Marvel Studios' dominance continues with over $30 billion grossed worldwide and 16 of the top 20 openings.

Disney reigns supreme this summer with top-grossing films in May, June, and July, led by Deadpool & Wolverine.

Deadpool & Wolverine went out there and did the thing. The Marvel Studios film opened this weekend to $205 million, far and away a record for an R-rated film. It also became only the ninth film to ever open above $200 million, and it became the highest opening ever for the month of June. It also became the highest R-rated opening worldwide; combined, it started with $438.3 million, a massive start. This is the 8th highest debut ever, the fifth-highest opening for a superhero film, and the highest opening of 0f 2024. It will also be tough to beat it the rest of the year. Here are some more stats:

Marvel Studios now sits above $30 billion worldwide, the highest-grossing franchise ever.

Marvel Studios owns 16 of the 20 highest openings ever.

Deadpool & Wolverine is the 34th straight MCU film to open in the #1 spot on opening weekend.

Disney Now owns the highest-grossing films in May (Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes), June (Inside Out 2), and July (Deadpool & Wolverine) this summer. I'd say they are back.

Deadpool & Wolverine Domination

The Weekend Box Office Top 5 for July 26th:

Deadpool & Wolverine– $205 milliion Twisters– $35 million Despicable Me 4– $14.2 million Inside Out 2– $8.3 million Longlegs– $6.7 million

Next week, we begin August with Deadpool & Wolverine on top, as the only two openers will not challenge for the top spot. Harold and the Purple Crayon looks to continue the success of family films this summer, while the highly anticipated new M. Night Shyamalan film Trap looks to have the type of run Longlegs is having. Trap should finish number two, but well below the behemoth that is Logan & Wade's Excellent Adventure. As for how much the second week will bring in for Marvel Studios? Well, even if it dips -65%, that would put it at $71 million, and I do not think the drop will be that high. I think it will get to $90 million for its second weekend, and the train will keep on rolling.

