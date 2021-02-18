Jane Fonda To Voice A Lead In Apple's Animated Film Luck: First Look

Jane Fonda has been tapped to voice one of the leads in the new Apple and Skydance animated film Luck. She will voice "The Dragon", the CEO of Good Luck and the luckiest ancient being in all the land. Luck "centers around the unluckiest girl in the world, who after stumbling upon the never-before-seen world of good and bad luck, must join together with magical creatures to uncover a force more powerful than even luck itself." Apple and Skydance are tied at the hip now, after agreeing to a multi-year deal to create animated projects for the company. You can see the debut image of Jane Fonda's character below.

Jane Fonda Is A Big Get For Apple

"Jane Fonda has been lauded throughout her career with numerous awards recognitions including two Academy Awards, seven Golden Globe Awards, two BAFTA Awards, an Emmy Award, and two Tony Award nominations. She will be honored later this month with the 2021 Cecil B. DeMille Award at this year's Golden Globes and was the 2014 recipient of the AFI Life Achievement Award. Along with starring roles in dozens of highly acclaimed productions, Fonda also took on responsibilities as a film and television producer. Her film credits include "Youth," "Klute," "Coming Home," "The China Syndrome," "Nine to Five," "Rollover," "On Golden Pond," "The Morning After" and "The Dollmaker." Most recently, Fonda stars in the hit comedy series, "Grace and Frankie," produced by Skydance Television, which is set to become the streamers longest-running series with the premiere of the show's seventh season."

Luck was set to debut in theaters in 2022, but will now instead head to Apple TV+ at an undisclosed date. The film is directed by Peggy Holmes and written by Kiel Murray. Look for more cast announcements and a trailer to debut soonish I would imagine.