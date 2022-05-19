Jason Momoa Set For Universal Film Shots! Shots! Shots!

Jason Momoa has been tapped to star in a new action-comedy from Universal. Shots! Shots! Shots! is written by Matt Mider and Kevin Burrows. Momoa will produce the film project with partner Jeff Fierson along with Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich of Rideback, who are the producing team behind Guy Ritchie's live-action remake of Aladdin for Disney. No director for the flick has been chosen yet, but this is expected to be the star's next project after he finishes up filming Fast X in London. The Hollywood Reporter had the news of the star hopping aboard.

Jason Momoa Will Be Everywhere In 2023

Jason Momoa is going to attempt to rule 2023. The star has Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom coming in March after being delayed earlier this year, then Fast X in the summer, and now Shots! which is being described as "a family-centric adventure that has tones of James Cameron's True Lies, Liam Neeson's Taken franchise and recent Paramount hit The Lost City." Since none of those three films have anything in common besides being films, it should make for an interesting mix. He also has Slumberland, based on the Winsor McKay comic strips, coming sometime before the end of the year to Netflix.

It feels like this has been a long time coming for Jason Momoa, who has actually made pretty decent choices navigating Hollywood these last few years. A big push for him has bene years in the making, and I would expect that this will be his Chris Hemsworth moment, where he breaks through and tries to become one of the most bankable stars in Hollywood, where they desperately need one right now. More on Shots! as we find it out.