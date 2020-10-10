John David Washington Joins David O. Russell's New Film

Between BlacKkKlansman and Tenet, John David Washington has shot to the top of the A-list. BlacKkKlansman was an award contender that went on to finally win Spike Lee, the Oscar that he's been owed for many years. Washington really helped elevate that movie into something great, and it was awesome to see him cast in Christopher Nolan's Tenet. While the release of Tenet has the specter of COVID-19 and what could have been hanging over it, that is by no means a fault on Washington or the rest of the cast. He was very good in Tenet, which is why it's so nice to see him getting other work. According to Deadline, Washington will join Christian Bale and Margot Robbie in the new David O. Russell movie.

The film is set to start shooting in January, and Washington is reportedly taking over the role from Michael B. Jordan, who had to leave the project. The reasons why Jordan had to leave are currently unknown, but it is likely a scheduling conflict considering his busy schedule. It doesn't have a logline or a title, so we don't know that much about it, but with O. Russell, it'll probably be an awards contender. Provided that film festivals are still a thing in 2021, this is easily something I could see premiering at the Toronto International Film Festival and then getting a wide release in the fall. The cast is already great with Bale and Robbie both on hot streaks at the moment in terms of awards contenders with Ford v Ferarri (the best movie of 2019 do not @ me) and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood respectively.

Tenet, directed by Christopher Nolan, stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Clémence Poésy, Michael Caine, and Kenneth Branagh. It's out now.