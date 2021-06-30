John Wick 4: Scott Adkins in Talks to Join Keanu Reeves-Franchise

Another action powerhouse in Scott Adkins could be joining the John Wick franchise soon. Deadline Hollywood reports he's currently in talks with Lionsgate to join the next Keanu Reeves installment in John Wick Chapter 4. Currently signed are Donnie Yen, Rina Sawayama, Hiroyuki Sanada, and Shamier Anderson. IT star Bill Skarsgård is also in talks.

Franchise director Chad Stahelski is returning with Shay Hatten and Michael Finch penning the screenplay for the next adventure of the super-assassin. Producing are Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, and Stahelski, while executive producing as are Reeves and Louise Rosner. Based on the characters created by Derek Kolstad, the John Wick films since the initial 2014 film grossed a combined $573 million globally at the box office. Surprisingly, only the first film failed to break the $100 million mark making $86 million. Reeves recently wrapped filming Matrix 4, currently in post. John Wick: Chapter 4 is currently filming with an expected release date of May 27, 2022.

Adkins is currently filming the Netflix action-comedy Day Shift opposite Jamie Foxx, Dave Franco, and Meagan Good. He previously appeared with Yen in 2019's Ip Man 4: The Finale. He recently wrapped Castle Falls for Shout! Studios, which he co-stars with director Dolph Lundgren. Adkins also finished the indie action film in James Nunn's One Shot, starring opposite Ashley Greene and Ryan Phillippe. He had a busy 2020 appearing in The Intergalactic Adventures of Max Cloud for Well Go USA, Dead Reckoning for Shout! Factory, Seized and Legacy of Lies for Lionsgate, and Debt Collectors for Samuel Goldwyn Films. The actor also had memorable turns in Marvel's Doctor Strange (2016), Lionsgate's The Expendables 2 (2012), and Fox's X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009). Do you feel Adkins is a good fit for the John Wick franchise? Sound off in the comments.