John Wick Chapter 4: Bill Skarsgård in Talks for Lionsgate Sequel

There's no denying the upcoming star power of Bill Skarsgård in the last five years. Stemming from his memorable turn in the horror series Hemlock Grove, he gained quite a following with his stints in the Stephen King universe as Pennywise in the two-part film adaptation of IT along with the Hulu series Castle Rock. He was also able to tap into his comedic and action chops in David Leitch's Deadpool 2 (2018) and Atomic Blonde (2017). Now the actor's in talks for a role for John Wick Chapter 4 for Lionsgate with franchise director Chad Stahelski starring Keanu Reeves, according to Collider. Ironically enough, Leitch co-directed in an uncredited capacity the first John Wick with Stahelski.

John Wick Chapter 4 Production Details and Box Office Success

If signed, Skarsgård joins an already loaded cast which also just cast Donnie Yen, who will play a past associate of Wick's who shares many mutual enemies with Baba Yaga. The film also stars Shamier Anderson and Japanese-British popstar Rina Sawayama. Based on the characters by Derek Kolstad, Michael Finch and Shay Hatten penned the script Chapter 4 that continues the adventures of the super-assassin. Since the first film's release in 2014, the John Wick franchise grossed a combined $573 million combined at the box office globally. Chapter 3 – Parabellum grossed set a box office record for the franchise at $327 million globally. It's not like The Matrix franchise already didn't establish Reeves as an action superstar or anything. The fourth film is currently in post-production. Skarsgård can be seen in the upcoming Nine Days for Sony Pictures and Naked Singularity for Screen Media Films, and Clark for Netflix. He was also in The Devil All the Time for Netflix and Soulmates for AMC. The IT star just wrapped filming the indie movie Emperor and will be in Gilded Rage starring opposite Christoph Waltz. John Wick Chapter 4 is slated for a 2022 release.