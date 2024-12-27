Posted in: Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: Ballerina, From The World of John Wick: Ballerina, john wick 5

John Wick 5: Keanu Reeves Says "I Don't Know If My Knees Can Do It"

There have been some rumors about John Wick 5's development, but star Keanu Reeves says he doesn't know "if my knees can do it."

The world of John Wick is expanding this summer with Ballerina and we already know from the first trailer that Keanu Reeves would be making an appearance as John. The film takes place between the third and fourth film, so it makes sense that John is still running around out there, but after the fourth film, it looks like John has permanently retired and passed away after finally getting the ultimate revenge on the High Table. However, this is like comic books: is he really dead? The end of the film is a bit ambiguous, and there have been rumors about a fifth film for a little while now. Reeves is doing press for Sonic the Hedgehog 3 and was asked about a fifth John Wick film by CBS News.

"You can never say never," Reeves said. "My knees right now are saying 'I can't do another "John Wick."' So my heart does, but I don't know if my knees can do it."

Reeves managed to avoid serious injuries on the set of any of the John Wick films, but did seriously hurt his knee on the set of Good Fortune, the new comedy from Aziz Ansari. The thing about knees is that even if you do everything you're supposed to do to heal them, they tend to be lifelong injuries. So maybe a fifth John Wick film isn't the right move for Reeves, but maybe popping in and out of spin-off films like he is for Ballerina is the way to go. Even if a film takes place after the events of the fourth movie, that's what flashbacks are for. That way Reeves doesn't have to commit to an entire production and instead can show up for one or two big set pieces and go on his way. The critical and commercial reception of Ballerina will likely be the deciding factor.

Ballerina Is The First Big Screen Spin-Off Of John Wick

It's still a little amazing that John Wick, the action movie in 2014 where the only real notable thing about it was that they managed to snag Reeves as its leading man, has turned into the franchise juggernaut it is today. That is what happens when you have good people working on a film from the beginning because it would have been easy for John Wick to fade into obscurity with a ton of other disposable action movies. However, the creative team of director Chad Stahelski and screenwriter Derek Kolstad took the time to build a fascinating world around that action movie. The world of John Wick is the thing that everyone fell in love with on top of the fact that Reeves is the best at this.

So it wasn't surprising that a sequel was greenlit, and it was even less surprising that in 2017, it was announced that a spin-off film and television show were in the works. The Continental focused on the hotel that plays a central part in the assassin world that John Wick moves in, and Ballerina will be something different. Len Wiseman was brought on to direct, with Wiseman & Shay Hatten, and Emerald Fennell working on the screenplay. Hatten also has a story credit. The cast includes de Armas and returning John Wick players Keanu Reeves, Ian McShane, Anjelica Huston, and Lance Reddick. We also have some new faces, including Norman Reedus, Catalina Sandino Moreno, and Gabriel Byrne. A brief summary has been released, "Taking place during the events of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, the film follows Eve Macarro (Ana de Armas), who is beginning her training in the assassin traditions of the Ruska Roma." From The World of John Wick: Ballerina is set to be released on June 6, 2025.

