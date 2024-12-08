Posted in: Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: Ballerina, From The World of John Wick: Ballerina, john wick

From the World of John Wick: Ballerina – CCXP Extended BTS Look

Lionsgate has released an extended behind-the-scenes look at From The World of John Wick: Ballerina, which will be released on June 6, 2025.

CCXP is wrapping up its last day, and Lionsgate brought out the next addition to the John Wick universe, Ballerina. The was supposed to come out last summer but was delayed for some extra reshoots under the direction of Chad Stahelski after he signed a deal with Lionsgate to essentially become the Kevin Feige of the John Wick universe. The Continental ended up not working for a couple of different reasons. Stahelski's lack of involvement and how that might have impacted things must have convinced Lionsgate that having a steady hand over this entire thing while giving new directors room to breathe is the way to go. It's worked for Marvel; why shouldn't it work here?

They released an extended look at the film for all to see and, don't quote me on this, it looks like it might be the same one audiences got to see last month during the 10th Anniversary re-release of the first film. Either way, we get to see some behind-the-scenes looks at the action and how star Ana de Armas went into this role. The look also addresses right off the bat the differences between how men fight and how women fight, which is essential when crafting really good and believable fight choreography. From The World of John Wick: Ballerina looks better and better the more we see it. Is it June yet? I'm more than ready to see de Armas break men in half.

Ballerina Is The First Big Screen Spin-Off Of John Wick

It's still a little amazing that John Wick, the action movie in 2014 where the only real notable thing about it was that they managed to snag Reeves as its leading man, has turned into the franchise juggernaut it is today. That is what happens when you have good people working on a film from the beginning because it would have been easy for John Wick to fade into obscurity with a ton of other disposable action movies. However, the creative team of director Chad Stahelski and screenwriter Derek Kolstad took the time to build a fascinating world around that action movie. The world of John Wick is the thing that everyone fell in love with on top of the fact that Reeves is the best at this.

So it wasn't surprising that a sequel was greenlit, and it was even less surprising that in 2017, it was announced that a spin-off film and television show were in the works. The Continental focused on the hotel that plays a central part in the assassin world that John Wick moves in, and Ballerina will be something different. Len Wiseman was brought on to direct, with Wiseman & Shay Hatten, and Emerald Fennell working on the screenplay. Hatten also has a story credit. The cast includes de Armas and returning John Wick players Keanu Reeves, Ian McShane, Anjelica Huston, and Lance Reddick. We also have some new faces, including Norman Reedus, Catalina Sandino Moreno, and Gabriel Byrne. A brief summary has been released, "Taking place during the events of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, the film follows Eve Macarro (Ana de Armas), who is beginning her training in the assassin traditions of the Ruska Roma." From The World of John Wick: Ballerina is set to be released on June 6, 2025.

