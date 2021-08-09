John Wick: Chapter 4: Lionsgate Action Franchise Adds Clancy Brown

The cast of John Wick: Chapter 4 is already stacked. As if things couldn't get more badass, you can add character actor Clancy Brown into the fold. The Dexter: New Blood star joins Donnie yen, Hiroyuki Sanada, Rina Sawayama, Shamier Anderson, Lance Riddick, and Ian McShane in the latest installment of the Keanu Reeves-led franchise, according to Deadline Hollywood.

John Wick Director Chad Stahelski Comments on Clancy Brown Casting

"I have been a fan of Clancy Brown's since I can remember," director Chad Stahelski said. "To have him be a part of this project is an honor. He will make a perfect addition to the World of John Wick!" Writing Chapter 4 is Shay Hatten and Michael Finch. Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, and Stahelski are producers, with Reeves and Louise Rosner are executive producers. Production is already underway in France, Germany, and Japan. Brown will be playing Kurt Caldwell in Showtime's Dexter revival series that stars Michael C. Hall as the title character that airs on the premium cable network on November 7. The actor also completed the indie film Last Looks, co-starring Morena Baccarin, Mel Gibson, and Charlie Hunnam. Brown's built a prolific career not only across live-action but also voice-over work, becoming a major presence on some high-profile animated projects with Nickelodeon's Spongebob Squarepants, FOX's American Dad!, Amazon's Invincible, and the DC Animated Universe.

Lionsgate hasn't revealed what role Brown will play in the fourth John Wick. Since the first film's release in 2014, the trilogy's garnered $573 million globally at the box office, with Chapter 3: Parabellum garnering the franchise's biggest success at $325 million. Reeves kept himself busy making his epic returns to two other franchises with Bill & Ted Face the Music (2020) and The Matrix 4 before getting started on the fourth John Wick.