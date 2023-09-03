Posted in: Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: film, john wick, john wick 5, lionsgate

John Wick Director Offers an Update on Chapter 5

Filmmaker Chad Stahelski is sharing an update on the status of John Wick Chapter 5 after becoming a massively successful franchise.

When you have a hugely successful franchise like John Wick, it's pretty easy for a studio to want to make more. Naturally, the industry thrives on turning a profit. Fortunately, when a creative team wants to keep a franchise alive (such as John Wick), it also means that overall quality will need to match or exceed its predecessors.

So, considering everything we've seen from the franchise so far, it's safe to assume that when we do get another John Wick film, it's likely going to absolutely deliver.

John Wick 5 is Definitely Happening (Eventually)

During a recent podcast interview, John Wick director Chad Stahelski was asked about the talk of another movie in the franchise, and he optimistically offered, "Yeah, Keanu and I have talked. Keanu, if you ask him right now, 'Would you do John Wick 5?' He'd be, 'f–k yeah'. But then he'd look and go, 'Well, what is it? I have no f–king idea.'" Stahelski then goes on to explain, "That's all. Believe me. It's not like, 'We're going to figure it out today.' Like, look, man, we're going to do our other stuff for a little bit, but if I was driving in the car or if I was walking the dog and an idea hit me, within 30 seconds, I'd be on the phone to Keanu, and we'd be riffing."

When franchise producer Basil Iwanyk spoke with IGN in June, we learned that there was already traction, with Iwanyk stating, "[Chapter 4]was embraced enough by the critics and the audience that it's kind of an organic and natural next step to do John Wick 5. I think that there's no question that it's in development, but right now, the story isn't there yet. And until the story is there, it isn't… It's real on something we're trying to figure out. But we haven't settled on what that movie looks like or feels like."

This is definitely promising news for fans, so it looks like we really can expect another exciting entry with Reeves returning. It's only a matter of when!

