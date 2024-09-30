Posted in: Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: john wick

John Wick Is Returning To Theaters For Its 10th Anniversary

Fathom Events is bringing John Wick back to theaters for two nights, November 3rd and 6th, for its 10 anniversary. Tickets are on sale now.

The first John Wick film, featuring Keanu Reeves, revolutionized the action genre with its compelling vengeance storyline.

Fans will enjoy a special trailer, new poster, and an exclusive sneak peek at the Ballerina spinoff at screenings.

This event celebrates John Wick's legacy, highlighting its impact and expansion into a billion-dollar franchise.

Did you miss out on seeing the first John Wick in theaters? There is a decent chance that you did because while the first film did extremely well, the series didn't explode until the subsequent films started coming out. The first film was damn near an indie release at the time, and it really was a game-changer. Even now, ten years later, the film absolutely holds up and remains an excellent piece of action and world-building on its own. If they never made another film in this universe, John Wick would still be counted as one of the best action films of all time. Fathom Events is bringing the film back to theaters for two nights, November 3rd and 6th, and tickets are on sale now. Like most movies, this film is best seen on the biggest screen possible with an amazing sound system. So, if you have time to check this return to theaters, you absolutely should. We got a special trailer for the release along with a poster and the press release shared below.

People keep asking if he's back, and yeah – we're thinking he is. Lionsgate's John Wick, the revolutionary first film of the iconic action franchise, roars into theaters on November 3 & 6 for its 10-year anniversary.

The Thunder Road/87eleven production John Wick tells the now-legendary story of the retired assassin's (Keanu Reeves) quest for vengeance after thugs steal his car and kill his puppy, triggering the furious reemergence of the world's deadliest and most-feared hitman. John Wick is directed by Chad Stahelski, written by Derek Kolstad, and produced by Basil Iwanyk, David Leitch, Eva Longoria, and Michael Witherill.

John Wick solidified Reeves' reputation as an action superstar while also beginning a billion-dollar film franchise. In addition to Lionsgate's four hit movies and upcoming spinoff film Ballerina, the John Wick universe includes an additional spinoff movie in the works about Donnie Yen's Caine assassin character, a brand-new series John Wick: Under the High Table from Chad Stahelski and Keanu Reeves and the limited series The Continental: From the World of John Wick, one of Peacock's biggest original launches of 2023. The studio also has the John Wick Experience coming to Las Vegas later this year and a John Wick AAA game in development.

Fans attending the Fathom screenings will be treated to more from the mythic John Wick universe with an exclusive sneak peek at Ballerina, which takes place during the events of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, following Eve Macarro (Ana de Armas) as she begins her training in the assassin traditions of the Ruska Roma.

