Posted in: Joker, Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: Joker: Folie à Deux

Joker: Folie À Deux – Filmed For IMAX Behind-The-Scenes Featurette

We have a new Joker: Folie À Deux featurette, which highlights how the movie was filmed for IMAX. It will be released in theaters on October 4th.

Article Summary New featurette highlights the filming of Joker: Folie À Deux for IMAX, aiming for an October 4th theater release.

Despite mixed early reviews, Warner Bros. is focusing on positive feedback in its marketing strategy.

Director Todd Phillips is emphasizing the theatrical experience, particularly showcasing the actors' performances.

Joker: Folie À Deux stars Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga, directed by Todd Phillips, and promises a unique cinematic experience.

Warner Bros. finally got a winner with Beetlejuice Beetlejuice after a very, very rough summer, and now they are looking for a double hitter with Joker: Folie À Deux next month. The early reviews are pretty mixed so far, but it seems like no one will address that, and they are just pretending it didn't happen while highlighting the good reviews. It's a fine way of marketing the film, even if people will keep talking about the negative reviews, no matter how much Warner Bros. might want to pretend they aren't there. They've been releasing a lot more marketing material. Today, we got a featurette that focuses explicitly on the fact that this film will be released in IMAX and how director Todd Phillips is not only dedicated to the theatrical experience but wants to get his movies on the biggest screen possible so you can see the nuance in the actor's eyes. That isn't usually the angle people go for when pitching an IMAX experience, but Joker: Folie À Deux is far from usual, and the film isn't about to let any of us forget it.

Joker: Folie À Deux: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

From acclaimed writer/director/producer Todd Phillips comes Joker: Folie À Deux, the much-anticipated follow-up to 2019's Academy Award-winning Joker, which earned more than $1 billion at the global box office and remains the highest-grossing R-rated film of all time. The new film stars Joaquin Phoenix once again in his Oscar-winning dual role as Arthur Fleck/Joker opposite Oscar-winner Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born).

Joker: Folie À Deux finds Arthur Fleck institutionalized at Arkham, awaiting trial for his crimes as Joker. While struggling with his dual identity, Arthur not only stumbles upon true love but also finds the music that's always been inside him.

The film also stars Oscar nominees Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin) and Catherine Keener (Get Out, Capote), alongside Zazie Beetz, reprising her role from Joker. Phillips, who was nominated for Oscars for directing, writing, and producing Joker, directed Joker: Folie À Deux from a screenplay by fellow Oscar nominee Scott Silver & Phillips, based on characters from DC. The film was produced by Phillips, Oscar nominee Emma Tillinger Koskoff and Joseph Garner. Lady Gaga served as music consultant. The film's executive producers are Michael E. Uslan, Georgia Kacandes, Silver, Mark Friedberg, and Jason Ruder.

Warner Bros. Pictures Presents A Joint Effort Production, A Film by Todd Phillips, Joker: Folie À Deux. The film will be released worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, and will be only in theaters nationwide on October 4, 2024, and beginning internationally on 2 October, 2024.

We have a new Joker: Folie À Deux featurette, which highlights how the movie was filmed for IMAX. It will be released in theaters on October 4th.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!