Joker: Folie À Deux – My Name Is Lee Behind-The-Scenes Featurette

Warner Bros. has released a new behind-the-scenes featurette for Joker: Folie À Deux, which introduces us to Lady Gaga's Lee.

Article Summary Warner Bros. releases a new behind-the-scenes featurette showcasing Lady Gaga as Lee in Joker: Folie À Deux.

Featurette emphasizes that Lee is different from the traditional Harley Quinn, distancing from the comics.

Lady Gaga discusses her acting process, highlighting the depth and uniqueness of her character, Lee.

Todd Phillips returns as director for the anticipated sequel, starring Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga.

Everyone involved with Joker: Folie À Deux would like to remind us that the characters in this film are not the same characters from the comics. If there has been a narrative throughline for this marketing, it's been that, to the point that it's becoming a little embarrassing to see how hard everyone is working to try and disassociate from the source material. We have already heard from a lot of people how Lady Gaga's Lee is not the Harley Quinn we know from the comics. They have been beating that idea to death, but apparently, we haven't heard it enough, and they released another featurette talking about how different this character is from the source material. While it's nice to hear Gaga talking about her process as an actress, you cannot ignore how desperate this film seems to be to remind all of us that these characters are completely different from anything we've seen before.

Joker: Folie À Deux: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

From acclaimed writer/director/producer Todd Phillips comes Joker: Folie À Deux, the much-anticipated follow-up to 2019's Academy Award-winning Joker, which earned more than $1 billion at the global box office and remains the highest-grossing R-rated film of all time. The new film stars Joaquin Phoenix once again in his Oscar-winning dual role as Arthur Fleck/Joker opposite Oscar-winner Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born).

Joker: Folie À Deux finds Arthur Fleck institutionalized at Arkham, awaiting trial for his crimes as Joker. While struggling with his dual identity, Arthur not only stumbles upon true love but also finds the music that's always been inside him.

The film also stars Oscar nominees Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin) and Catherine Keener (Get Out, Capote), alongside Zazie Beetz, reprising her role from Joker. Phillips, who was nominated for Oscars for directing, writing, and producing Joker, directed Joker: Folie À Deux from a screenplay by fellow Oscar nominee Scott Silver & Phillips, based on characters from DC. The film was produced by Phillips, Oscar nominee Emma Tillinger Koskoff and Joseph Garner. Lady Gaga served as music consultant. The film's executive producers are Michael E. Uslan, Georgia Kacandes, Silver, Mark Friedberg, and Jason Ruder.

Warner Bros. Pictures Presents A Joint Effort Production, A Film by Todd Phillips, Joker: Folie À Deux. The film will be released worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, and will be only in theaters nationwide on October 4, 2024, and beginning internationally on 2 October, 2024.

