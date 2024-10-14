Posted in: Joker, Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: Joker: Folie à Deux

Joker: Folie À Deux Hits Digital Platforms On October 29th

After underperforming critically and commercially, Joker: Folie À Deux will be released on digital platforms on October 29th.

Well, this is not exactly a good sign. It's becoming more and more apparent that Warner Bros. has a massive flop on its hands with Joker: Folie À Deux. It's one thing for critics to hate your movie, but audiences are rejecting it just as hard. The critic and audience scores on Rotten Tomatoes are within one percentage point of each other, and that, combined with a D CinemaCon, shows a rare unification between everyone that is not good. We already know that the film will have a physical release at the beginning of December, which is about the time you can expect, but people were wondering just when this film would be making the jump to digital. It seems that we know now. In an article from Variety going over the potential losses for the film, they reveal that Joker: Folie À Deux will be making its way onto digital start October 29th, less than a month after it was released in theaters.

The fact that the film wasn't even given a month is pretty harsh. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice got a month before it made its way to digital releases, but that movie might be the only thing keeping the lights on at Warner Bros. right now. Perhaps Joker: Folie À Deux will find its audience on digital platforms where people who were put off by those critic scores don't have to risk gas/movie ticket/concessions on a film they might not like. Warner Bros. is already trying to shoot down any estimates about how bad all of this really is.

"Any estimates suggested by anonymous 'insiders' or 'rival executives' are grossly wrong and continues a trend where rumor is reported as fact," a Warner Bros. spokesperson said in a statement. "The film continues to play in theatrical release, included with this week's opening in China, and will continue to earn revenue throughout its home viewing and ancillary run."

Warner Bros. can say all they want, but you can't debunk numbers, and the numbers from the box office are not good. Can the film make back something in digital sales? Of course, but enough to get this film breaking even? Probably not, and this extremely short release window in theaters does not give people confidence that Joker: Folie À Deux is worth a shot. Yeesh.

Joker: Folie À Deux: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

From acclaimed writer/director/producer Todd Phillips comes Joker: Folie À Deux, the much-anticipated follow-up to 2019's Academy Award-winning Joker, which earned more than $1 billion at the global box office and remains the highest-grossing R-rated film of all time. The new film stars Joaquin Phoenix once again in his Oscar-winning dual role as Arthur Fleck/Joker opposite Oscar-winner Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born).

Joker: Folie À Deux finds Arthur Fleck institutionalized at Arkham, awaiting trial for his crimes as Joker. While struggling with his dual identity, Arthur not only stumbles upon true love but also finds the music that's always been inside him.

The film also stars Oscar nominees Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin) and Catherine Keener (Get Out, Capote), alongside Zazie Beetz, reprising her role from Joker. Phillips, who was nominated for Oscars for directing, writing, and producing Joker, directed Joker: Folie À Deux from a screenplay by fellow Oscar nominee Scott Silver & Phillips, based on characters from DC. The film was produced by Phillips, Oscar nominee Emma Tillinger Koskoff and Joseph Garner. Lady Gaga served as music consultant. The film's executive producers are Michael E. Uslan, Georgia Kacandes, Silver, Mark Friedberg, and Jason Ruder.

Warner Bros. Pictures Presents A Joint Effort Production, A Film by Todd Phillips, Joker: Folie À Deux. The film will be released worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, and will be only in theaters nationwide on October 4, 2024, and beginning internationally on 2 October, 2024.

