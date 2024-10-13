Posted in: 4K/Blu-Ray, Movies | Tagged: Joker: Folie à Deux, lady gaga, steelbook

Joker: Folie à Deux Will Release On 4K Blu-ray December 17th

Joker: Folie à Deux is now playing in theaters. It will be released on 4K Blu-ray on December 17th, with a Steelbook as well.

Todd Phillips' sequel draws mixed reactions after grossing $37M, well below original Joker's debut.

No details yet on digital release or special 4K Blu-ray features; could hit Max by December.

The film, starring Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga, explores Arthur Fleck's institutionalized journey.

Joker: Folie à Deux has been a polarizing film, to say the least, since its debut in theaters last week, and we already have news on when you can pick up a physical copy to own. The Todd Phillips film will get a 4K Blu-ray release on December 17th. There is no word on what features will be included in the release or if it will debut on digital services to rent or buy before then. I am sure it will be on there soon. Maybe even Max before December as well, as the film, starring Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga, Zazie Beetz, Steve Coogan, Brendan Gleeson, and Harry Lawtey, grossed only $37 million in its opening weekend, far below projections and less than half of what the original film took in when it opened in 2019. Below, you can see a glimpse of the Steelbook that will be released for the film.

Joker: Folie à Deux In Time For Christmas

From acclaimed writer/director/producer Todd Phillips comes Joker: Folie À Deux, the much-anticipated follow-up to 2019's Academy Award-winning Joker, which earned more than $1 billion at the global box office and remains the highest-grossing R-rated film of all time. The new film stars Joaquin Phoenix once again in his Oscar-winning dual role as Arthur Fleck/Joker opposite Oscar-winner Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born). Joker: Folie À Deux finds Arthur Fleck institutionalized at Arkham, awaiting trial for his crimes as Joker. While struggling with his dual identity, Arthur not only stumbles upon true love but also finds the music that's always been inside him.

I have not seen this film yet, and I do not really want to. I was not a big fan of the first film, though admittedly, Phoenix was pretty great as Arthur. Oscar-worthy? I'm not so sure, but he won anyway. From the jump, I thought this was a pointless film, and it seems critics and audiences agree on this one for once. As big a bomb as this is, I bet it cleans up on digital and disc—the bad ones always do.

