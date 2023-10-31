Posted in: Joker, Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: dc studios, joker, joker 2, Joker: Folie à Deux, warner bros discovery

Joker: Folie à Deux "Is A Big Swing" & Will Be "Surprising To People"

The cinematographer for Joker: Folie à Deux says that the film is almost done and the film is "is a big swing and it’s going to be really surprising to people."

Article Summary "Joker: Folie à Deux" is near completion and promised to surprise audiences.

Cinematographer Lawrence Sher praises the risk-taking nature of director Todd Phillips.

The sequel's impact on future DC Universe projects is notable.

Despite being an unexpected sequel, this Joker and Harley film sparks interest with its anticipated release in October 2024.

We are a little under a year away from the sequel to Joker, which of all the DC movies to hit big; there's a good chance that no one thought that film was going to be as big as it was. However, the film did open up some interesting opportunities for exploring a side of the DC universe that had nothing to do with continuity or anything else. Love it or hate it, this film doing well is likely the reason why this next slate of the DC Universe will include anything that resembles Elseworlds. Did it need a sequel? Probably not, but they decided to go with the most buckwild insane-sounding sequel ever and are doing the exact opposite of playing it safe when they easily could have found someone to phone it in. So, as previously said, love it or hate, you have to respect what that first film and now what Joker: Folie à Deux represent for future DC Universe projects. Warner Bros. Discovery and DC have been giving us tiny hints about this movie for a long time, and we recently got a new image, but now that the film is less than a year away and they are deep into post-production, we're starting to learn some other things. Cinematographer Lawrence Sher recently spoke to Definition Magazine (via Yahoo!) and teased that the film is nearly done and that we are not only going to get something big but something surprising.

"Something I appreciate about Todd Phillips — who I've done seven movies with, including Joker — is that he's always taking risks," Sher said. "We've got the new Joker coming out next year, and we're just finishing up post-production on it. This movie is a big swing, and it's going to be really surprising to people. I'm so excited for everyone to see it."

Any chance of sneaking questions about Joker: Folie à Deux to star Joaquin Phoenix during the press rounds for Napoleon is non-existent while the strike is continuing on, and that would have been the sort of thing that could help maybe point people in the right direction when it comes to speculation about this film. We have our own speculation based on the title alone and what we know about previous versions of Harley and Joker.

What The Title Joker: Folie à Deux Could Tell Us About The Movie

That title, Joker: Folie à Deux, is telling since Folie à Deux, or "madness of two," is defined as "an identical or similar mental disorder affecting two or more individuals, usually the members of a close family." Usually, in close family relationships, but sometimes in other types of relationships, one family member suffers some sort of psychotic break or delusion, passing it along to another family member. One notable incidence of this is with Ursula Eriksson and Sabina Eriksson, identical twins who had an incident in May of 2008 that left a man dead. One could argue that the original version of Joker and Harley was doing some version of Folie à Deux, only now we are adding the actual terminology to the incident. The interesting thing here is that Folie à Deux is not something one does intentionally to another person, and it was always implied that the Joker intentionally manipulated Harley for his own volition. If they are pursuing Folie à Deux, that will make it much greyer whether he meant to manipulate her. Does this version of the Joker even mean to drag Harley down with him, or does it just happen because they become very close? Again, all speculation, but it could add a new dynamic to their relationship that we haven't seen before.

Warner Bros. and DC have wanted to make a Joker and Harley movie for years and making it a musical? It's one of those things that will either work so well it's going to be brilliant, or the entire thing will fall apart. We know that both Phoenix and Gaga can act, and seeing Gaga playing someone like Harley would be a lot of fun. For a taste of what she could look like in this role, check out House of Gucci, where she goes pretty over the top in a fun way. As someone who didn't like Joker, though? This is the sort of out-of-left-field sort of thing that actually makes me interested in Joker: Folie à Deux. The current release date is October 4, 2024.

