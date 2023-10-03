Posted in: Joker, Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: dc studios, joker 2, Joker: Folie à Deux, warner bros discovery

Joker: Folie à Deux Director Shares A New Image

Joker: Folie à Deux director Todd Phillips has released a new image from the film on his Instagram. It currently has a release date of October 4, 2024.

Joker: Folie à Deux is still more than a year away, but that doesn't mean we aren't going to get some teasing from the cast and crew about the film. You know, people will be bringing it up to Joaquin Phoenix if the strike ends and Napoleon can have a press tour, but for now, we just have the things that people who aren't on strike can share. One of those people includes director Todd Phillips, who has been sneaking little peeks of the film online on his Instagram since the production started and wrapped. He isn't trying to keep all of this a secret; he's putting stuff out there for people to see, which is a nice change of pace from other superhero movies that keep everything close to the chest. Phillips released a new image today on his Instagram, celebrating that the release date anniversary is tomorrow and that the new release is a year away. It seems like just yesterday, we were wondering if there was even an audience for a film like this, and it became a massive hit. There is a decent chance that more could be coming out on the actual anniversary tomorrow, maybe some sort of very short teaser, since they did wrap production back in April.

As for what this film could be about, the title, Joker: Folie à Deux, is telling since Folie à Deux, or "madness of two," is defined as "an identical or similar mental disorder affecting two or more individuals, usually the members of a close family." Usually, in close family relationships, but sometimes in other types of relationships, one family member suffers some sort of psychotic break or delusion, passing it along to another family member. One notable incidence of this is with Ursula Eriksson and Sabina Eriksson, identical twins who had an incident in May of 2008 which left a man dead. One could argue that the original version of Joker and Harley was doing some version of Folie à Deux, only now we are adding the actual terminology to the incident. The interesting thing here is that Folie à Deux is not something one does intentionally to another person, and it was always implied that the Joker intentionally manipulated Harley of his own violations. If they are pursuing Folie à Deux, that will make it much greyer whether he meant to manipulate her. Does this version of the Joker even mean to drag Harley down with him, or does it just happen because they become very close? Again, all speculation, but it could add a new dynamic to their relationship that we haven't seen before.

Warner Bros. and DC have wanted to make a Joker and Harley movie for years and making it a musical? It's one of those things that will either work so well it's going to be brilliant, or the entire thing will fall apart. We know that both Phoenix and Gaga can act, and seeing Gaga playing someone like Harley would be a lot of fun. For a taste of what she could look like in this role, check out House of Gucci, where she goes pretty over the top in a fun way. As someone who didn't like Joker, though? This is the sort of out-of-left-field sort of thing that actually makes me interested in Joker: Folie à Deux. The current release date is October 4, 2024.

