Todd Phillips Shares New Pictures From Joker: Folie à Deux

Joker: Folie à Deux director Todd Phillips has shared some new images from the film, and says that a trailer should be arriving around mid-April.

Article Summary Director Todd Phillips teases new Joker: Folie à Deux images and hints at a mid-April trailer release.

Joker: Folie à Deux stands out as the sole DC film this year, contrasting last year's multiple releases.

The film's title suggests a deep dive into the shared psychosis between Joker and potentially Harley.

With its musical angle, the Joker-Harley dynamic could bring a fresh, if risky, perspective to DC's slate.

It seems that Joker: Folie à Deux director Todd Phillips continues to be a one-man marketing time for his movie. While the official outlets for Warner Bros. movies still don't have this one listed, he's still posting things about this film on his official Instagram. It's a weird year for comic book movies, and it's already off to a weird start with Madame Web. This is the only DC film coming out this year, which is in sharp contrast to last year when there were four, much in the same way that we only have one Marvel film, Deadpool & Wolverine, compared to the previous year's three. The strikes did what they were supposed to and threw a wrench into things, but this is where we are now. Phillips shared some more pictures for the upcoming film, but when asked when a trailer will drop in the comment section for these pictures, Phillips said mid-April, so maybe we'll get to see something at CinemaCon.

What The Title Joker: Folie à Deux Could Tell Us About The Movie

That title, Joker: Folie à Deux, is telling since Folie à Deux, or "madness of two," is defined as "an identical or similar mental disorder affecting two or more individuals, usually the members of a close family." Usually, in close family relationships, but sometimes in other types of relationships, one family member suffers some sort of psychotic break or delusion, passing it along to another family member. One notable incidence of this is with Ursula Eriksson and Sabina Eriksson, identical twins who had an incident in May of 2008 that left a man dead. One could argue that the original version of Joker and Harley was doing some version of Folie à Deux, only now we are adding the actual terminology to the incident. The interesting thing here is that Folie à Deux is not something one does intentionally to another person, and it was always implied that the Joker intentionally manipulated Harley for his own volition. If they are pursuing Folie à Deux, that will make it much greyer whether he meant to manipulate her. Does this version of the Joker even mean to drag Harley down with him, or does it just happen because they become very close? Again, all speculation, but it could add a new dynamic to their relationship that we haven't seen before.

Warner Bros. and DC have wanted to make a Joker and Harley movie for years and making it a musical? It's one of those things that will either work so well it's going to be brilliant, or the entire thing will fall apart. We know that both Phoenix and Gaga can act, and seeing Gaga playing someone like Harley would be a lot of fun. For a taste of what she could look like in this role, check out House of Gucci, where she goes pretty over the top in a fun way. As someone who didn't like Joker, though? This is the sort of out-of-left-field sort of thing that actually makes me interested in Joker: Folie à Deux. The current release date is October 4, 2024.

