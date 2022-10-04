Jonás Cuaron Reportedly Set To Direct Sony's El Muerto Film

During CinemaCon, Sony Pictures announced that they would be adapting the Marvel character El Muerto to the big screen. If you haven't heard of that character before, don't feel bad, even some Marvel fans have never heard of him because he has appeared in exactly two issues. It almost seems like a joke, but Sony did announce that music artist Bad Bunny was cast as the titular character. We haven't heard anything since, but today we got some big news that seems to imply that maybe this movie isn't some elaborate joke.

El Muerto Is The Last Character We Thought Would Get A Movie

According to The Wrap, a director and a writer have reportedly been brought onto El Muerto. Jonás Cuaron has reportedly been brought on to direct the feature while Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer is working on the script. The project is listed as in "early development," so we don't have much in the way of details yet, and we probably won't hear much of anything for a little while.

El Muerto is the continuation of Sony Pictures trying to bring more obscure Marvel characters to the big screen. While they have been trying to bring characters like Kraven the Hunter to the big screen for years, and they succeeded in bringing Venom to the big screen twice to success, they are also adapting characters like Madame Web. What is nice about these more obscure characters is that it gives the people behind these projects more freedom to play with the story. In the case of El Muerto, this is about as close to a blank slate as anyone adapting a Marvel character is probably ever going to get. The movie currently has a January 12, 2024 release date.