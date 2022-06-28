Jordan Peele Sheds Light on Nope Plot and a "Great American UFO Story"

The secretive horror film Nope by writer and director Jordan Peele is one of the most anticipated upcoming standalone (or non-franchise) films down the pipeline. Thanks to his previous work, there's an extra respectable layer of excitement. With his first film, Get Out, he thoroughly impressed audiences with the duality of its themes, and with his second film Us, he took things a step further. Because of that drive and desire to challenge himself with each project, every reveal regarding Nope adds weight to the possibility that this could be his biggest film to date.

When recently discussing the film alongside the cast with Fandango, Peele explains, "It's a horror epic, but it has some points in it that are meant to elicit a very audible reaction in the theater." and notes, "I wrote it in a time where we were a little bit worried about the future of cinema. So the first thing I knew was that I wanted to create a spectacle. I wanted to create something the audience would have to come to see. So I set my sights on the great American UFO story here, and the movie itself deals with spectacle and the good and bad that come from this idea of attention."

When discussing her work with the filmmaker and his take on cinema, star Keke Palmer tells Fandango, "Jordan makes being a genius seem very attainable," she said, before adding, "It's just the way he approaches film. Like he's getting ready to put on an art museum. You're gonna watch this piece and figure out what you're going to take from it, and they're all different. When it comes to Nope, it's about something bigger, but the crazy thing about it all is when you look at Get Out, Us, Nope—all of that means something bigger. He continues to not leave it at the door."

Nope hovers into theaters at the height of blockbuster releases on July 22, 2022, and is sure to bring in the masses.