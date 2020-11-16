Next Judd Apatow Film Heads To Netflix, Will Be Pandemic Comedy

Judd Apatow is the latest big name to take his next project to Netflix. The writer/director's next untitled film will debut on the streamer, breaking away from Universal, which has released all of his live-action films since his debut with The 40-Year-Old Virgin. Apatow co-wrote the film with Pam Brady, a longtime South Park writer. No stars are attached yet, but the Deadline report says Netflix will fast track this one, and the ensemble could "rival Knives Out" with all the juicy parts. Judd Apatow's latest film, The King of Staten Island, was released over the summer, one of the first films to skip theaters after the pandemic closed down the movie industry.

Judd Apatow Tackles The Pandemic

From the sound of it, this is going to be a pretty timely film. "The film follows a group of actors and actresses stuck inside a pandemic bubble at a hotel attempting to complete a film." I wonder how many films and shows about the pandemic will come out over the next five years. There has to be a ton, right? Smartly, Judd Apatow will release a film letting us laugh about all of this while still retaining a little bit of heart to it. That feels like a proper tone, the Apatow tone if you will.

No casting, but I would imagine some of his regulars will make at least an appearance. Netflix is smart to fast track this one as well; Apatow will bring in huge numbers for them. I would imagine that as long as production doesn't shut down again, this one could be on our screens by this time next year. Here's hoping.