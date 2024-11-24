Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: film, jude law, sherlock holmes, sherlock holmes 3, Warner Bros

Jude Law Says a Sherlock Holmes 3 Script Has Been Written

Sherlock Holmes star Jude Law reveals his stance on a potential Sherlock Holmes 3 and offers an update on the film's current script.

Article Summary Jude Law hints at a new script for Sherlock Holmes 3, fueling fan hopes for the anticipated sequel.

Guy Ritchie-directed Sherlock Holmes films paired Law with Robert Downey Jr., creating memorable chemistry.

Mixed reviews didn't stop the first two films from being box office hits, earning over $500 million worldwide.

No release date yet, but Law praises Downey Jr. and shares a desire for another film, inspired by fresh ideas.

After two installments, the Sherlock Holmes movies, directed by Guy Ritchie and starring Robert Downey Jr. as the iconic detective and Jude Law as Dr. John Watson, have received a mixed reception from both critics and audiences. The first film, Sherlock Holmes (2009), was praised for its action-packed sequences, witty dialogue, and the dynamic chemistry between Downey Jr. and Law. However, some purists felt that the film occasionally strayed too far from the original stories penned by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle.

The sequel, Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows (2011), continued to showcase the duo's on-screen chemistry but received sporadic criticism for its convoluted plot and excessive reliance on action. Despite the mixed reviews, both films were commercial successes, grossing over $500 million worldwide and sparking conversations about another entry. So, all these years later, is there still a chance that a Sherlock Holmes 3 could happen?

Jude Law's Update on a Possible Third Entry

In a recent interview with The Playlist, Law discussed what the film could have entailed, telling the site, "Gosh, yeah, that's interesting [there were once plans for a time travel storyline]. The plan has been evolving over how many years it's been now, probably nearly ten years. There's a great will to make it. And a great will amongst us all to get it right to do it, to find the time, to find the right team." He later notes, "The hope is we're still going to do it. I think there's a new iteration of the script I haven't yet read. And then there's a case of 'How expensive is it? And can we get it made?' [Laughs] But honestly, also, there's a friendship, but also the experience of working with Robert, and he really does bring an extraordinarily brilliant, fun, motivated, and inspirational kind of quality to a film set, and I miss it being a part of that."

While there is no confirmed release date for the third film, fans remain hopeful that the project will come to fruition. And with Law revealing that another version of the script has been developed, there's clearly some desire to make this happen.

Do you think a Sherlock Holmes 3 seems worthwhile?

