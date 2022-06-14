Mondo Music Release Of The Week: Jurassic World: Dominion

Mondo releases new vinyl special editions every single Wednesday. They are the ultimate edition of whatever they put out, featuring extensive liner notes, brand-new commissioned artwork, and always have a limited-edition size. The vinyl itself is usually colored or a photo disc, as well. Basically, it's like the Criterion Collection of movie and gaming soundtracks. This week sees the release of the soundtrack to Jurassic Park: Dominion from composer Michael Giacchino, the third straight Jurassic release for Mondo with the composer. The release will be on sale this Wednesday and will come on two exclusive colored discs, which you can see below, as well as artwork from Phantom City Creative.

Jurassic World: Dominion Mondo Release Details

"This week, we're so excited to complete Michael Giacchino's "Jurassic trilogy" of soundtracks with his score to JURASSIC WORLD DOMINION, featuring all-new artwork by Phantom City Creative. It's been an exciting 7 years working on this series, and this score lives up to the legacy of the franchise's incredible musical history. Giacchino started his early career at Disney Interactive Division, where he had the opportunity to write music for video games. After moving to DreamWorks Interactive, he was asked to score the temp track for the video game adaptation of Jurassic Park: The Lost World. Subsequently, franchise creator Steven Spielberg hired him as the game's composer and it became the first PlayStation game to have a live orchestral score, recorded with members of the Seattle Symphony."

"Now, 25 years later, Giacchino comes full circle with this soundtrack to the epic conclusion of the Jurassic era, recorded with 87 orchestra members and 30 choir members at Abbey Road Studios in London. Fans can expect Giacchino's usual tongue-in-cheek track titles that highlight the action of the score cues. Custom artwork was designed by artist Justin Erickson of Phantom City Creative. The package will include liner notes from Jurassic World architect and director of Dominion, Colin Trevorrow, and pressed onto 180-gram webstore exclusive color vinyl."