Jurassic World: Dominion Invades…The Olympics?

Jurassic World: Dominion is coming out this summer, and while we haven't seen a ton from it or gotten much info, that is about to change. Rumor has it we will see the first teaser during the Super Bowl next week. Still, before that, a little thing called the Winter Olympics started today, and viewers were treated to a little taste of what the world of Dominion might be like with dinos mixing with humans is going to be like. Check it out below.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Jurassic World Dominion x NBC Olympics Spot (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YPXzGSI6hHA)

Jurassic World & The Olympics…I Would Watch That

"This thrilling two-minute spot featuring U.S. Olympians Shaun White, a three-time gold medalist, Mikaela Shiffrin, a three-time medalist including two gold, and Nathan Chen, a three-time world champion, who each experience their own up-close-and-personal encounter with iconic Jurassic World dinosaurs as they snowboard, ski and skate amid stunning winter landscapes. Jurassic World Dominion, from Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment, sees the return of director Colin Trevorrow, who also serves as executive producer with Steven Spielberg. Frank Marshall and Patrick Crowley also return as producers. Alexandra Derbyshire joins as executive producer. Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard star as Owen Grady and Claire Dearing and are joined by Academy Award® winner Laura Dern, Sam Neill, and Jeff Goldblum, who reprise their roles as Dr. Ellie Sattler, Dr. Alan Grant, and Dr. Ian Malcolm."

You know, I would totally watch a Winter Olympics that involved dinosaurs. Who wouldn't? I am guessing it would be hard to find athletes who would participate though. This is the third short film we have gotten from Jurassic World since the release of the last film. The other two, one an extended look that played in front of Fast 9 this past summer, and The Prologue from last fall that I really liked that combined the extended look with a T-Rex running amok at a drive-in. I hated the last film, but I have high hopes for this one.

Jurassic World: Dominion releases on June 10th.