Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: jurassic world rebirth

Jurassic World Rebirth: New TV Spot Teases The Stakes Of The Mission

The new Jurassic World Rebirth TV spot makes sure we understand the stakes of the mission, and living dinosaur DNA is key.

Article Summary New Jurassic World Rebirth TV spot debuts, highlighting high-stakes mission for living dinosaur DNA.

Universal ramps up Jurassic World Rebirth hype with a new trailer set to arrive tomorrow.

The fresh footage teases a quest where living dino DNA could change the future of medical science.

Expect more dinosaur action as Universal gears up content for Jurassic World Rebirth’s summer release.

Do you like dinosaurs? Universal is about to drop a ton of dinosaur-related content on you for the next five weeks or so as we head into the summer and the release of Jurassic World Rebirth gets closer. They've already confirmed that a new trailer is coming tomorrow, but apparently, we're really hyping up a trailer release with TV spots because that's the thing we do now. They released the new spot today, and it does have a lot of new footage, which is good. If they are going to hype something up for two days, they better have something to show for it. The new spot really leans into what the stakes of the mission really are. It's not just that they need dinosaur DNA; they specifically need living dinosaur DNA, and it sounds like the twist this time is propelling medical science forward. That sounds all well and good, but we know that when dinosaurs are involved, people's motives tend to be less than altruistic.

The official press site for the movie was updated for the first time in a hot minute. Boy, do we have some images for you. We have two behind-the-scenes images showing director Gareth Edwards in the lush environment the movie was shot in, as well as a bunch of images from the movie itself. If you don't want a good look at any of the new mutated dinosaurs, maybe skip the gallery of images, but even though a monster is scarier if you don't know what it is or what it can do, Universal is absolutely going to spoil what the D-Rex and others look like before the film is released in July. The new trailer will be released tomorrow.

Jurassic World Rebirth: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

A new era is born.

Next summer, three years after the Jurassic World trilogy concluded, with each film surpassing $1 billion at the global box office, the enduring Jurassic series evolves in an ingenious new direction with Jurassic World Rebirth.

Anchored by iconic action superstar Scarlett Johansson, breakthrough talent Jonathan Bailey and two-time Oscar® winner Mahershala Ali, this action-packed new chapter sees an intrepid team racing to secure DNA samples from the three most colossal creatures across land, sea and air. Also starring acclaimed international stars Rupert Friend and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, the film is directed by dynamic visualist Gareth Edwards (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) from a script by original Jurassic Park screenwriter David Koepp.

Five years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion, the planet's ecology has proven largely inhospitable to dinosaurs. Those remaining exist in isolated equatorial environments with climates resembling the one in which they once thrived. The three most colossal creatures within that tropical biosphere hold the key to a drug that will bring miraculous life-saving benefits to humankind.

Academy Award® nominee Johansson plays skilled covert operations expert Zora Bennett, contracted to lead a skilled team on a top-secret mission to secure genetic material from the world's three most massive dinosaurs. When Zora's operation intersects with a civilian family whose boating expedition was capsized by marauding aquatic dinos, they all find themselves stranded on an island where they come face-to-face with a sinister, shocking discovery that's been hidden from the world for decades.

Ali is Duncan Kincaid, Zora's most trusted team leader; Emmy nominee and Olivier Award winner Jonathan Bailey (Wicked, Bridgerton) plays paleontologist Dr. Henry Loomis; Emmy nominee Rupert Friend (Homeland, Obi-Wan Kenobi) appears as Big Pharma representative Martin Krebs and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (The Lincoln Lawyer, Murder on the Orient Express) plays Reuben Delgado, the father of the shipwrecked civilian family.

The cast includes Luna Blaise (Manifest), David Iacono (The Summer I Turned Pretty) and Audrina Miranda (Lopez vs. Lopez) as Reuben's family. The film also features, as members of Zora and Krebs' crews, Philippine Velge (Station Eleven), Bechir Sylvain (BMF) and Ed Skrein (Deadpool).

Jurassic World Rebirth is directed by BAFTA winner Edwards from a script by Koepp (War of the Worlds), based on characters created by Michael Crichton. The film is produced by Oscar® nominee Frank Marshall and Patrick Crowley, both longtime Jurassic franchise producers and of this summer's blockbuster, Twisters. The film is executive produced by Steven Spielberg, Denis L. Stewart and Jim Spencer. Jurassic World Rebirth will be released in theaters on July 2, 2025.

The new Jurassic World Rebirth TV spot makes sure we understand the stakes of the mission, and living DNA is key.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!