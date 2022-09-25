Fantastic Fest From Castle Of Horror: Smile, Ultraman Standouts

Tony Salvaggio of the Castle of Horror Podcast is on the ground in Austin reporting on Fantastic Fest and chats with Castle of Horror host Jason on the first batch of new movies that Tony highly recommends– Smile, Blood Relatives, Venus and Shin Ultraman. Tony will be attending about 35 movies for the Castle of Horror, so we'll be checking back with him for more updates.

Smile, is easily the most heavily promoted of the four, a horror thriller starring Sosie Bacon. Says the fest:

After witnessing a bizarre, traumatic incident involving a patient, Dr. Rose Cotter (Sosie Bacon) starts experiencing frightening occurrences that she can't explain. As an overwhelming terror begins taking over her life, Rose must confront her troubling past in order to survive and escape her horrifying new reality.

Shin Ultraman is a loving, Easter-egg-filled reboot/love letter to the 1960s show from Japan. Says: Austin King:

There's never a dull day on Japan's newly established SSSP kaiju defense taskforce, led by Kimio Tamura, played by Drive My Can's Hidetoshi Nishijima. After a particularly challenging encounter, a giant silver robot descends from the sky to rescue the country. Dubbed Ultraman, this robot's identity and purpose are a mystery. Shin Ultraman is a delightful reimagining of one of Japan's classic superheroes, full of cosmic twists, campy villains, and giants of all species.

Blood Relatives is a vampire horror comedy about a Jewish vampire taking responsibility for his daughter, a half-vampire who knows none of the rules. Says Lori Donnelly:

The feature film directorial debut of longtime Fantastic Fest friend Noah Segan, Blood Relatives is a surprisingly touching film that takes the road movie formula and flips it on its head, recalling the classic Near Dark in its deft balance of humor, family drama, and good old-fashioned vampire violence.

Venus is a Catalan thriller that Tony likens to a new Suspiria from Jaume Balaguero, director of [REC}. Says Annick Mahnert:

Contained and disturbing, with characters that send chills down your spine, Balagueró's latest movie seems to be a very personal project, and one he put his entire passion for genre cinema into. It's been five years since his last genre movie, and I can genuinely say that the wait was worthwhile.

Check out the conversation with Tony and check back for more recommendations from Fantastic Fest!

Check out the Trailers of Smile and Shin Ultraman

Jason Henderson hosts the Castle of Horror and Castle Talk Podcasts, the Castle of Horror Anthology series editor. The newest volume is Castle of Horror Anthology Volume 8: Thinly Veiled 80s. He is the author of The Serpent's Nest: Young Captain Nemo from Macmillan Children's Books. His most recent book is 18 Miles from Town: a Midlife Crisis Thriller.