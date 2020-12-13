Zack Snyder's Watchmen Button Up For Auction, Today

Welcome to the motherlode of Zack Snyder auctions. The blood-spattered smiley button from the 2009 adaptation of Watchmen by Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons. The actual button used in the movie, worn by The Comedian, and picked up by Rorschach and appearing prominently in all marketing for the film. This should be going for big bucks at Comic Connect as the auction comes to an end today, as well as several other production items from the movie, below. The button is currently at $1200, and I confess, I am tempted. Here are the details of this, and other Watchmen movie production relics.

The Comedian's Badge used in Watchmen (Warner Bros., 2009)

The Comedian's iconic bloody smiley badge, created for, and used during the filming of Zack Snyder's filmed version of Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons' classic 1986 comic series Watchmen. Maybe the most recognizable piece of iconography from Watchmen, the bloody smiley face graced the cover of the first issue of the comic series and set the tone for the story it contained. Portrayed in the film by Jeffery Dean Morgan, The Comedians brutal death sets in motion a story of murder-mystery, set in the world of costumed adventurers and a god-like being. The button measures 1.5" in diameter and is in production used excellent condition. Includes a certificate of authenticity.

The Comedian prototype chest armour from Watchmen (Warner Bros., 2009)

This is a production prototype of The Comedian's chest armour created for Zack Snyder's adaptation of Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons' Watchmen. Crafted in hard resin, this chest plate was created in the design process when crafting the characters costumes—a great piece of memorabilia from the film. In very good condition, there is some cracking around the edges, but nothing that takes away from the pieces displayability.

Ozymandias prototype collar from Watchmen (Warner Bros., 2009)

Production prototype Ozymandias collar from Zack Snyder's adaptation of Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons' Watchmen. Created by the prop department for the film when designing the characters costumes. Made of soft rubber. In very good condition, there is fraying in the excess rubber around the edges. Includes original dated prop department tag.

Ozymandias prototype cape from Watchmen (Warner Bros., 2009)

Production prototype Ozymandias cape from Zack Snyder's adaptation of Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons' Watchmen. Created by the prop department for the film when designing the characters costumes. Made of pliable rubber with a vinyl lining. In very good condition, the top of the cape has a piece cut out.