Jurassic World Rebirth Star Says Jurassic Park Was "Transcendent"

Jurassic World Rebirth star Scarlett Johansson remembers when she saw the first movie, "The first time that T-Rex screamed, oh my God, it was transcendent."

Article Summary Scarlett Johansson calls the original Jurassic Park "transcendent," recalling its impact on her as a child.

Johansson, a private star, remains firm on her boundaries, rejecting social media despite industry pressures.

Jurassic World Rebirth brings back the iconic dinosaurs, continuing its legacy in an innovative direction.

Gareth Edwards helms the film, starring Johansson, Mahershala Ali, and more, set for release July 2, 2025.

You can say a lot about Jurassic Park and what it did for movies as a whole. Not only was it just incredible at the time, but it's also one of those rare movies that has managed to withstand the test of time, and those big moments hit just as hard as they did when the film was released in 1993. An entire generation who saw that movie in theaters and were captivated, amazed, and had nightmares that raptors would open their door and come into their rooms [or maybe that was just me] are now adults. And when you're an adult with adult money and adult ambitions, you get to chase the dreams you had as kids, like becoming part of the world of Jurassic Park. For Scarlett Johannson, that is exactly what she is doing this summer in Jurassic World Rebirth. In a new interview with InStyle, Johannson revealed that joining this world has been a career goal for her ever since she saw the first movie when she was a kid.

"I saw the first one when I was, like, 11. And it looked like nothing we'd ever seen before. I remember it so clearly. The music, the Brontosaurus, the whole thing. The first time that T-Rex screamed, oh my God, it was transcendent," she explained.

The interview itself is really interesting, even more so because Johansson is a notoriously private person. She sees being an actor as a job with certain on and off hours, including no pictures with fans if she's not an event. This has become a much more prevalent conversation in the last couple of years, with more and more public figures asking their fans not to approach them when they are out in the world minding their own business. Johannson is well aware this makes certain people unhappy, saying, "It really offends a lot of people. It doesn't mean I'm not appreciative, of course, that people are fans or happy to see me. But I always say to people, 'I'm not working.' [And that means] I don't want to be identified as being in this time and place with you. I'm doing my own thing."

We are not entitled to a celebrity's time. We are not owed a picture, an autograph, a hug, or anything at all, and saying that doesn't mean they are ungrateful. It means they have boundaries, it means being an actor, a singer, an entertainer is a job and no one wants to work all the time. This has carried on into social media as well, with people wanting more and more access to their faves. Johannson doesn't have a social media presence, and with Jurassic World Rebirth coming out, Universal wanted to see if she would rejoin social media for promotional reasons.

"I mean, even today, I got an email from Universal [Pictures], and they're like, 'Hey, would you consider joining Instagram in tandem with the release of Jurassic World: Rebirth?' [I] get a lot of pressure to join social media. … Is there a way I could do this and stay true to who I am? It didn't feel like I could," Johannson replied. Not being on social media is probably the best mental health decision a public figure could make for themselves, and if they are established enough that they don't need to be there, then good for them—more power to people who set and maintain firm boundaries.

Jurassic World Rebirth: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

A new era is born.

Next summer, three years after the Jurassic World trilogy concluded, with each film surpassing $1 billion at the global box office, the enduring Jurassic series evolves in an ingenious new direction with Jurassic World Rebirth.

Anchored by iconic action superstar Scarlett Johansson, breakthrough talent Jonathan Bailey and two-time Oscar® winner Mahershala Ali, this action-packed new chapter sees an intrepid team racing to secure DNA samples from the three most colossal creatures across land, sea and air. Also starring acclaimed international stars Rupert Friend and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, the film is directed by dynamic visualist Gareth Edwards (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) from a script by original Jurassic Park screenwriter David Koepp.

Five years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion, the planet's ecology has proven largely inhospitable to dinosaurs. Those remaining exist in isolated equatorial environments with climates resembling the one in which they once thrived. The three most colossal creatures within that tropical biosphere hold the key to a drug that will bring miraculous life-saving benefits to humankind.

Academy Award® nominee Johansson plays skilled covert operations expert Zora Bennett, contracted to lead a skilled team on a top-secret mission to secure genetic material from the world's three most massive dinosaurs. When Zora's operation intersects with a civilian family whose boating expedition was capsized by marauding aquatic dinos, they all find themselves stranded on an island where they come face-to-face with a sinister, shocking discovery that's been hidden from the world for decades.

Ali is Duncan Kincaid, Zora's most trusted team leader; Emmy nominee and Olivier Award winner Jonathan Bailey (Wicked, Bridgerton) plays paleontologist Dr. Henry Loomis; Emmy nominee Rupert Friend (Homeland, Obi-Wan Kenobi) appears as Big Pharma representative Martin Krebs and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (The Lincoln Lawyer, Murder on the Orient Express) plays Reuben Delgado, the father of the shipwrecked civilian family.

The cast includes Luna Blaise (Manifest), David Iacono (The Summer I Turned Pretty) and Audrina Miranda (Lopez vs. Lopez) as Reuben's family. The film also features, as members of Zora and Krebs' crews, Philippine Velge (Station Eleven), Bechir Sylvain (BMF) and Ed Skrein (Deadpool).

Jurassic World Rebirth is directed by BAFTA winner Edwards from a script by Koepp (War of the Worlds), based on characters created by Michael Crichton. The film is produced by Oscar® nominee Frank Marshall and Patrick Crowley, both longtime Jurassic franchise producers and of this summer's blockbuster, Twisters. The film is executive produced by Steven Spielberg, Denis L. Stewart and Jim Spencer. Jurassic World Rebirth will be released in theaters on July 2, 2025.

