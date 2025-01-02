Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: jurassic world rebirth

Jurassic World Rebirth Is Going For "The Spirit Of The First Movie"

Jurassic World Rebirth writer David Koepp says he was allowed to start "afresh" and was given "very few guidelines, except there must be dinosaurs in it."

One of the biggest franchises ever is returning to the big screen this summer with Jurassic World Rebirth. There are about a billion reasons this movie came to be, and they can be linked back to the incredible box office takes of the last trilogy of films. However, it was pretty apparent people were kind of over it by the previous movie, and they needed to do something new if they were going to do another film. And by doing something new, we mean doing something old and bringing back writer David Koepp, who wrote the first two films in the franchise but hadn't been involved since The Lost World. In a new interview with The Wrap, Koepp said that what drew him back was the surprising amount of freedom he was given to come up with this new story.

"The idea of starting afresh. You don't often get that chance where they give you very few guidelines, except there must be dinosaurs in it," Koepp said. "Writing those first two movies were some of my favorite experiences in my career so far. The combination of grand adventure and real science is right up my alley. And it was fun to be able to decide on a new tone, because every three movies seems like a good time to change tone and characters in a franchise. It was great to be able to work solely with Steven and make up a story and think of all new characters and all in a different tone."

In terms of what they are going for in terms of tone, they are looking back once again with Jurassic World Rebirth, with Koepp explaining, "spirit of the first movie, which is the tone that we would like to get closest to." A return to form isn't a bad thing because one of the things that people didn't like about the last trilogy was that, in some ways, it felt so different from the first couple of films. Universal could probably see that things were starting to fall apart when the reviews for Jurassic World Dominion were not great, and audiences didn't turn out for that one the way they had for the previous films. For Koepp, everything about this felt familiar, and he described walking onto the soundstage as "weird and trippy to step back in time 30 years, with the jungle and the people in the adventure gear. It even smelled the same … It felt low pressure, even though Universal might be horrified to hear that." Well, life finds a way, and so do massive movie franchises.

Jurassic World Rebirth: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

A new era is born.

Next summer, three years after the Jurassic World trilogy concluded, with each film surpassing $1 billion at the global box office, the enduring Jurassic series evolves in an ingenious new direction with Jurassic World Rebirth.

Anchored by iconic action superstar Scarlett Johansson, breakthrough talent Jonathan Bailey and two-time Oscar® winner Mahershala Ali, this action-packed new chapter sees an intrepid team racing to secure DNA samples from the three most colossal creatures across land, sea and air. Also starring acclaimed international stars Rupert Friend and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, the film is directed by dynamic visualist Gareth Edwards (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) from a script by original Jurassic Park screenwriter David Koepp.

Five years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion, the planet's ecology has proven largely inhospitable to dinosaurs. Those remaining exist in isolated equatorial environments with climates resembling the one in which they once thrived. The three most colossal creatures within that tropical biosphere hold the key to a drug that will bring miraculous life-saving benefits to humankind.

Academy Award® nominee Johansson plays skilled covert operations expert Zora Bennett, contracted to lead a skilled team on a top-secret mission to secure genetic material from the world's three most massive dinosaurs. When Zora's operation intersects with a civilian family whose boating expedition was capsized by marauding aquatic dinos, they all find themselves stranded on an island where they come face-to-face with a sinister, shocking discovery that's been hidden from the world for decades.

Ali is Duncan Kincaid, Zora's most trusted team leader; Emmy nominee and Olivier Award winner Jonathan Bailey (Wicked, Bridgerton) plays paleontologist Dr. Henry Loomis; Emmy nominee Rupert Friend (Homeland, Obi-Wan Kenobi) appears as Big Pharma representative Martin Krebs and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (The Lincoln Lawyer, Murder on the Orient Express) plays Reuben Delgado, the father of the shipwrecked civilian family.

The cast includes Luna Blaise (Manifest), David Iacono (The Summer I Turned Pretty) and Audrina Miranda (Lopez vs. Lopez) as Reuben's family. The film also features, as members of Zora and Krebs' crews, Philippine Velge (Station Eleven), Bechir Sylvain (BMF) and Ed Skrein (Deadpool).

Jurassic World Rebirth is directed by BAFTA winner Edwards from a script by Koepp (War of the Worlds), based on characters created by Michael Crichton. The film is produced by Oscar® nominee Frank Marshall and Patrick Crowley, both longtime Jurassic franchise producers and of this summer's blockbuster, Twisters. The film is executive produced by Steven Spielberg, Denis L. Stewart and Jim Spencer. Jurassic World Rebirth will be released in theaters on July 2, 2025.

