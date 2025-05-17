Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: jurassic world rebirth

Jurassic World Rebirth: TV Spot, Trailer Tuesday, 3 Character Shorts

Universal shared a new TV spot for Jurassic World Rebirth, teasing that a new trailer will drop on Tuesday. We also have three short character videos.

Article Summary Universal releases a new Jurassic World Rebirth TV spot, teasing a full trailer debut this coming Tuesday.

Three new character shorts introduce the main cast, unveiling fresh glimpses of the dinosaur action.

Marketing momentum is building as Universal gears up its campaign ahead of fierce summer blockbuster competition.

Jurassic World Rebirth continues the beloved dino franchise, promising thrilling new adventures in 2025.

Jurassic World Rebirth will be one hell of a film to contend with this summer. The cast, the concept, and how well the last three movies did at the box office make it quite clear that a large audience still wants more dinosaur movies. We don't blame them, dinosaur movies are the best, and writer David Koepp wrote two of the best ones ever, and he's back for this one. The marketing push for this one from Universal has been a slow burn so far, but we can expect that they will push this one hard. This movie has some serious competition, so they risk sitting on their laurels with both Marvel and DC waiting in the wings. So it's not surprising that we're getting a new trailer on Tuesday, but we got a new TV spot today teasing the new poster and some more footage of the boat scenes. We also have three short character videos for three of the main characters we'll be following in this film.

Jurassic World Rebirth: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

A new era is born.

Next summer, three years after the Jurassic World trilogy concluded, with each film surpassing $1 billion at the global box office, the enduring Jurassic series evolves in an ingenious new direction with Jurassic World Rebirth.

Anchored by iconic action superstar Scarlett Johansson, breakthrough talent Jonathan Bailey and two-time Oscar® winner Mahershala Ali, this action-packed new chapter sees an intrepid team racing to secure DNA samples from the three most colossal creatures across land, sea and air. Also starring acclaimed international stars Rupert Friend and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, the film is directed by dynamic visualist Gareth Edwards (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) from a script by original Jurassic Park screenwriter David Koepp.

Five years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion, the planet's ecology has proven largely inhospitable to dinosaurs. Those remaining exist in isolated equatorial environments with climates resembling the one in which they once thrived. The three most colossal creatures within that tropical biosphere hold the key to a drug that will bring miraculous life-saving benefits to humankind.

Academy Award® nominee Johansson plays skilled covert operations expert Zora Bennett, contracted to lead a skilled team on a top-secret mission to secure genetic material from the world's three most massive dinosaurs. When Zora's operation intersects with a civilian family whose boating expedition was capsized by marauding aquatic dinos, they all find themselves stranded on an island where they come face-to-face with a sinister, shocking discovery that's been hidden from the world for decades.

Ali is Duncan Kincaid, Zora's most trusted team leader; Emmy nominee and Olivier Award winner Jonathan Bailey (Wicked, Bridgerton) plays paleontologist Dr. Henry Loomis; Emmy nominee Rupert Friend (Homeland, Obi-Wan Kenobi) appears as Big Pharma representative Martin Krebs and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (The Lincoln Lawyer, Murder on the Orient Express) plays Reuben Delgado, the father of the shipwrecked civilian family.

The cast includes Luna Blaise (Manifest), David Iacono (The Summer I Turned Pretty) and Audrina Miranda (Lopez vs. Lopez) as Reuben's family. The film also features, as members of Zora and Krebs' crews, Philippine Velge (Station Eleven), Bechir Sylvain (BMF) and Ed Skrein (Deadpool).

Jurassic World Rebirth is directed by BAFTA winner Edwards from a script by Koepp (War of the Worlds), based on characters created by Michael Crichton. The film is produced by Oscar® nominee Frank Marshall and Patrick Crowley, both longtime Jurassic franchise producers and of this summer's blockbuster, Twisters. The film is executive produced by Steven Spielberg, Denis L. Stewart and Jim Spencer. Jurassic World Rebirth will be released in theaters on July 2, 2025.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!