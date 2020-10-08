Mondo Has Crow, Return Of The Living Dead Posters Dropping Tomorrow

Mondo is offering two awesome posters tomorrow morning on The Drop. First, a new Crow poster by Matt Ryan Tobin, their first. There will be a regular edition for $55, and a variant limited to 125 pieces for $75. Both will probably be instant sellouts. Also coming is a new Return of the Living Dead poster by 100% Soft. That one is limited to 275 pieces and will also probably sell out instantly. They probably should have made that Crow poster an open edition one. Anyway, you can check them out below. Good luck tomorrow!

Sadly, These Mondo Posters Will Be Tough To Get

"This week, we've got a pair of posters for films that don't have much in common besides the fact that they were both hugely influential in our formative years. Wait. They also both have absolutely stellar soundtracks. Like, really very good. Oh, and they both focus on characters coming back from the other side…

First up, we have our very first poster (somehow) for THE CROW. We are truly excited to finally be able to create a poster for this one. Despite the tragic circumstances surrounding both the production and James O'Barr's original comic series that inspired it, THE CROW is a landmark achievement of what comic book movies were capable of when it was released in 1994.

And as any fan of 20th-century terror will tell you, one film stands tall as the ultimate chronicle of the centuries-long war between punks and zombies: THE RETURN OF THE LIVING DEAD. Written and directed by Alien and Total Recall scripter Dan O'Bannon, ROTLD is attached to George Romero's iconic zombie series in name only… and packed with 9001 times more mayhem, mirth, and mohawks. It's a major rager from every angle, all of which are captured perfectly here in 100% Soft's unique, adorably vicious style."