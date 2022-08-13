Kevin Costner Casts Sienna Miller, Jamie Campbell Bower In Horizon

Kevin Costner is gearing up to film a passion project of his, a film titled Horizon. Three members of the cast have been revealed, as Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington, and Jamie Campbell Bower will star in the film. Production is gearing up in Utah for a start at the end of August, so expect many more casting announcements. Costner wrote the script with Jon Baird. This is the first of a planned trilogy from Kevin Costner, who steps behind the camera to direct for the first time in over 20 years. Deadline had the casting news.

Kevin Costner Can Do No Wrong Right Now

Horizon chronicles a multi-faceted, 15-year span of pre- and post-Civil War expansion and settlement of the American West. Experienced through the eyes of many, the epic journey is fraught with peril and intrigue from the constant onslaught of natural elements to the interactions with the Indigenous peoples who lived on the land and the determination and at many times ruthlessness of those who sought to settle it. "I am very excited and humbled to go on this incredible and important journey with Kevin, who is one of the industry's finest and inspiring storytellers," said Worthington. Miller also chimed in, lauding Kevin Costner with praise. "I am so excited to go on this epic journey with such a legendary actor and director at the helm. The story is riveting. I am very honored to be a part of it."

Costner is on a hot streak yet again, all thanks to mega-hit Yellowstone with Paramount and the universe that encompasses. It was a shame he couldn't make it to the Field Of Dreams Game this week, but he sent in a wonderful tribute to actor Ray Liotta that played on the broadcast and in the stadium. Horizon announcements should start pouring in by the droves now.