Kevin Williamson Reacts to Scream 6 and Says It's a Fresh Reinvention

Scream VI is officially less than two months from its theatrical release, and while the calm before the storm is thrilling for franchise fans, the daunting anticipation can feel just as brutal as Ghostface. With a single teaser trailer (depicting fragmented aspects of a possible scene) and very few leaks behind its general plot — Scream VI is on track to be one of the most confidential chapters the franchise has received so far. However, what we do know is that the film is aiming to please. At least, according to Executive Producer Kevin Williamson (the writer behind Scream, Scream 2, and Scream 4).

During a recent interview between the EP and SYFY Wire, Williamson was asked about his thoughts on the next installment, and he explained, "It doesn't feel like 'Part 6,' it feels like you're watching this big, huge, fresh reinvention. I love, love, love, love it. I've watched the movie with a big smile on my face. I think it's everything and more. And going to New York was awesome. The movie feels new; it feels fresh; it feels like a new movie."

Williamson also made sure to give praise to the directorial team at the film's helm, then telling the publication, "Radio Silence is amazing; they're the perfect people to take the torch. I love Scream VI. It's really good." The original Scream scribe then concludes, "It's great. There's no way around it. I'm very happy with how it turned out… I really do have all that enthusiasm for it. I'm really excited."

Scream VI Trailer Coming Soon?

According to social media buzz and tidbits of the Scream marketing that's officially kicking off, there does seem to be some hope for a trailer to come very soon, which will likely offer the first real plot details to further dissect the mysterious decayed Ghostface masks that have primarily sparked franchise conspiracy theorists. The facts so far — Scream VI (or Scream 6) will include the return of Hayden Panettiere as Kirby Reed (iconic), Jenna Ortega as Tara Carpenter, Melissa Barrera as Sam Carpenter (who also teased her hopes for the role to us last year), Courtney Cox as Gale Weathers and plenty more, with a theatrical release slated for March 10, 2023.