Scream Star Melissa Barrera Talks to Us About Sam's Legacy and More

There's a timeless quality to the "meta-slasher-whodunnit" franchise Scream that has amassed a cult following for over 25 years. While the fourth installment (finally) earned some much-deserved respect over a decade later for being ahead of its time, the new Scream comes at a moment when audiences are finally yearning for a more gruesome slasher jump-scares that keep us guessing at every turn.

The new film introduces us to a slew of new faces along with its warm embrace in regards to legacy characters – kicking off a new era where everyone is in danger. As expected, everyone remains a suspect. Among the new faces is Melissa Barrera (In the Heights), who profusely dominates her screen-time as a natural-born genre star and the center of the new blood-drenched chaos. Unlike some of its next-gen cast, Barrera is very much a passionate fan of the franchise herself. At the start of a conversation with the star, she immediately recognizes my very own long-standing adoration for the franchise with my choice of wardrobe. "You're wearing a Woodsboro-Blockbuster sweater?!" She says after hopping on a Zoom call to discuss her role. "Oh my god, I love it!"

After addressing our very apparent shared interest in horror and Scream in particular, the actor explains, "I was a huge fan of the franchise and a huge fan of horror when I was little, but I had lost touch and stopped watching horror movies for like the last ten years basically. I mean, I watched the occasional horror movie, but I used to be like a [genre] buff when I was younger. So getting cast in Scream kind of reinvigorated my love for horror."

Finding herself at the peak of a celebrated genre she once cherished, there was a definitive need to take tap into her roots and immerse herself in the untapped horrors over the past decade. "When the cast was set, [our directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillet] sent out a list of horror movies to watch in preparation for the shoot, so it was just a rediscovery of the genre that I am really grateful for." She adds, "I grew up watching and following Scream, so to end up being a part of that – I still can't believe it. It's surreal."

That said, her love for the genre feels very tangible with her performance as Sam Carpenter, one of the new scream queens of the slasher franchise who isn't your average clean-slate Sidney Prescott. In this new era, our aspiring final girl is more hardened by life experiences and a dark secret that has plagued her – but it also acts as a catalyst for the film's unraveling terrors. "It's very clear that Sam is struggling and dealing with a lot in the movie, and that's why she is at times cold and standoffish, and I feel like this day in age, a lot of people are dealing with a lot." Barrera divulges.

Though Sam is rough around the edges and different from Sidney, it's that opposition that makes her a strong contender to live on for decades to come as characters like Sidney, Gale, Dewey, or Billy. Regarding Sam's longevity and possible legacy with fans down the line, she explains, "I saw a lot of comments from people who said that they could identify with Sam, they could identify with carrying this weight – and I think that this makes her very real, and that makes her a character that can draw people in. And you also have her embracing a side of her that she's been running away from by the end of the movie, which I loved being able to explore and play. It's not necessarily the best message to send out…" she coyly states with a laugh before concluding, "But I personally loved it, and I think it made for a very interesting starting point if I'm able to get to continue with her in this franchise. I think there's so much to explore with her."

If Sam is to return to the franchise (which we won't go too in-depth on), there's a great amount of knowledge that Barrera has taken away from her experience, with a massive piece of the puzzle coming from the late mastermind of horror Wes Craven. The final girl in training expresses that his art touched anyone who worked with him – and in turn, kept his spirit alive on set. Acknowledging the significance of the trio and their connection to Craven, Barrera shares, "They were so generous with their knowledge. They really knew Wes and got to work with him and knew his mind, so they were leading us a lot of the time on set, and it was beautiful. It was a blessing to have them come back. And such a vote of confidence for the movie. We were all very grateful."

Scream has found major success during its theatrical run after more than a decade, narrowly surpassing the monumental title Halloween Kills in its worldwide box office total – which goes to show that there's a resurgence in the love for a shared horror experience. A feeling that Barrera herself can fully recognize. "I personally like watching scary movies with a lot of people," she offers. "You feel the energy in the room of like being on the edge of your seat, and when someone screams that makes it even scarier, like laughter, it's contagious as well."

As Scream has now officially launched on digital platforms for rental and purchase, there's no doubt that its at-home setting remains a perfect way to indulge in the newest franchise hit. "There are people who are embarrassed to scream, so they watch it by themselves, and then there are the really masochistic people who like to be scared by themselves and watch a scary movie in the dark – and that's also why it's great to experience it at home."

Thanks to the bountiful easter eggs and cult-classic-like response the franchise has received for over 25 years, there are even more fans excited at the prospect of repeat viewings. Barrera concludes, "I know that Scream is the kind of movie that people like to watch over and over again, because you discover new nuances and easter eggs, so to have access to it at home and jump into it whenever you want is also pretty great."

Scream is available on Digital starting March 1 and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD April 5, 2022, with an exclusive streaming release on Paramount+ starting March 8, 2022.