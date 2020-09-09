Killer Therapy Enlists Halloween and Friday the 13th Talent

A new upcoming horror project will bring veteran genre actors from iconic films like Halloween and Friday the 13th for a new indie-horror film titled Killer Therapy.

When it comes to horror properties, Halloween and Friday the 13th are two of the most respected and long-running titles, with many of the actors using it as a platform to star in other passion-project genre films. The upcoming film Killer Therapy stars Adrienne King, the first and original Friday the 13th scream queen, along with another F13 star, Thom Mathews from Jason Lives. From the Halloween franchise, PJ Soles, who starred in the first Halloween, has a role in the film, with Daeg Faerch, who appeared in Rob Zombie's 2007 adaptation of the horror classic as a young Michael Myers himself.

Killer Therapy is written and directed by Bary Jay, also known as the owner of Barry's Bootcamp, making it his second official feature film. The film is described as, "A mentally unstable young man goes on a mission to hunt down and murder all the therapists he blames for messing up his mind and his life."

The trailer for Killer Therapy (which can be seen below) gives us a sneak peek of the central character embracing his dark nature and suggests a heavy psychological horror presence. The film has been confirmed for a September 15 release on DVD, Blu-ray, Digital, and VOD slightly ahead of a Halloween-content heavy month.

Killer Therapy also stars Nicole Marie Appleby (Lucifer), Skyler Caleb (Awaken the Shadowman), and Lola Davidson (Vacancy 2: The First Cut), rounding out the expansive cast with plenty of horror experience amongst the crew.

Are you excited to see a few familiar faces from two horror franchises in one film? Check out Killer Therapy, available next week, and enjoy the return of an original and fan-favorite final girl!