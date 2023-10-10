Posted in: Apple, Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: AppleTV, Killers of the Flower Moon, martin scorsese, paramount, Paramount Pictures

Killers of the Flower Moon: BTS Featurette Focuses On A Shared Vision

In a new behind-the-scenes featurette for Killers of the Flower Moon, director Martin Scorsese speaks with Chief Geoffrey Standing Bear of the Osage Nation about creating a shared vision.

AppleTV and Paramount Pictures continue their digital mass marketing of Killers of the Flower Moon as the release date approaches later this month. We know that the film is getting some really good press from everyone who has seen it at film festivals, and general media screenings will be happening soon. So we'll be getting opinions minus some festival goggles starting soon. We have another featurette, and this one shows director Martin Scorsese speaking with Chief Geoffrey Standing Bear of the Osage Nation and how they went about creating this shared vision. Standing Bear praised Scorsese in all the ways he made sure that this story was being told correctly, from using the Osage language to locations to costumes.

It sounds like it was a very collaborative effort. There is always pushback with films like this, with some saying that underrepresented people should be the ones telling their own stories. However, Hollywood is much more willing to give someone like Scorsese a bunch of money and all of the support in the world rather than an Osage filmmaker that no one knows. Scorsese has been doing this for a long time, and he knows that better than anyone; it seems like he went out of his way to make sure that while he was the one directing this film, the Osage Nation is part of Killers of the Flower Moon in every aspect of the film.

Killers of the Flower Moon: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Based on David Grann's broadly lauded best-selling book, Killers of the Flower Moon is set in 1920s Oklahoma and depicts the serial murder of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation, a string of brutal crimes that came to be known as the Reign of Terror.

Directed by Martin Scorsese and Screenplay by Eric Roth and Scorsese, the film stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Lily Gladstone, Jesse Plemons, Tantoo Cardinal, Cara Jade Myers, JaNae Collins, and Jillian Dion.

Hailing from Apple Studios, Killers of the Flower Moon was produced alongside Imperative Entertainment, Sikelia Productions, and Appian Way. Producers are Scorsese, Dan Friedkin, Bradley Thomas, and Daniel Lupi, with DiCaprio, Rick Yorn, Adam Somner, Marianne Bower, Lisa Frechette, John Atwood, Shea Kammer, and Niels Juul serving as executive producers. It will be released in theaters on October 20th.

